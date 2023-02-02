Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon reaches the finale: 3500 sharpest minds, 700 teams and much more. Read about the event

With 3500+ of the sharpest minds, 700+ of the best teams, 2 competitive online rounds and a challenging presentation round, the country’s biggest hackathon – the Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon 2022 – finally reached its grand conclusion with an explosive Finale! Kharagpur Data Analytics Group, IIT Kharagpur successfully conducted the 3rd edition of its flagship event – the Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon (KDSH), sponsored by Axtria, Ingenious Insights; media partnered with The Global Hues & OpIndia and in collaboration with Kshitij, Asia’s largest Techno-Management fest.

The Hackathon aims to bring together some of the brightest minds in the country to compete on challenging real-world problems and transform their innovative ideas into practical solutions.

This year, powered by our sponsor – Axtria, Ingenious Insights, the hackathon reached even newer heights as it saw an overwhelming response by teams competing from some of the best institutions in the country, such as IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad etc.

The first round of KDSH was an online quiz on Unstop and saw over 3500+ participants. Selected students proceeded to the next round – where they were presented with a Problem Statement prepared by experts from Axtria. The problem statement was immensely challenging and perplexed even the best of the teams. The teams with the most accurate solutions were selected for the Final round, held at IIT Kharagpur.

For the Final Round, Kshitij also organised a Tech Summit where Mr Puneet Singh Bhatia, Senior Director, R&D at Axtria, graced the event as an esteemed panellist. The Summit featured some of the most prominent industry leaders across different companies and sectors. Speaking at the event, he shared his vast knowledge and invaluable insights on various topics like Industry 4.0, Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and its rapidly growing influence on IoT Integration, Automation, Supply Chain and Commercial Operations across different industries – small and big.

The Final Round of KDSH was a Presentation round where the selected teams had to present their solutions to a panel of judges. The round saw a neck-to-neck competition among the best teams for the ultimate prize. After a gruelling round of presentations, three teams – Lunatic Bytes, StatisticalBros and Data Hackers- were crowned winners of the Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon 2022.

Speaking about the Hackathon, Mr Joginder Tuteja, Head – Campus Recruitment at Axtria, shared his valuable thoughts: “Axtria has always been supportive of talent and opportunities for people to excel in the field of data analytics and machine learning. IIT Kharagpur has been shaping young minds and moulding them for the future. Courses like data analytics and machine learning are what Axtria has been focusing on and has built its business on, as they are the needs of the future. We are delighted to encourage and interact with such brilliant minds.”

Kharagpur Data Analytics Group and Axtria heartily congratulate the winners of the Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon for their incredible efforts and hard work that went behind the Hackathon. We also thank all the participants for their time and effort and wish them the best. We thank Kshitij, 2023, for providing us with a platform to conduct this event. Finally, we express our immense gratitude to Axtria for their constant guidance and support throughout KDSH, without whom the Hackathon wouldn’t have been successful. We promise to come back with an even bigger bang next time!