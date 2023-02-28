In a horrific incident, teenage boys at Camp al-Hawl in northeast Syria were forced to have intercourse with dozens of ISIS women held in Syrian detention camps. The women forced young boys to forcefully impregnate them to enhance the Islamic population.

The incident came to the fore when two young boys named Ahmet, 13, and Hamid, 14, approached the guards at the camp and said, “We are being forced to have sex with the ISIS women, to impregnate them. Can you get us out of here?”

After ISIS was defeated in 2019, the Syrian government detained roughly 8,000 women and children who were associated with the terrorist organization. Adult male ISIS terrorists are however housed in separate camps.

While some of these women no longer want anything to do with ISIS, others remain steadfast in their violent devotion to the Islamic state, insisting on upholding ISIS’s misinterpretation of Islamic law. Some of these ardent supporters of ISIS have objected to their children’s voluntary return, which is permitted by their countries of origin.

Ahmet and Hamid disclosed to the personnel of the recently established Orkesh rehab facility that they had been the victims of sexual exploitation by several ISIS women. One of the boys was made to have intercourse with eight ISIS women in a matter of days, according to center workers.

According to officials, the ISIS women allegedly informed the teenagers that they wanted to get pregnant in order to boost the population of the Islamic State. Some of the boys were only found and saved after the SDF entered the camp and discovered them buried by the women in underground tunnels.

The Daily Beast reports mention that the victim boys were given viagra like drugs to boost their energy levels to execute the task. One of them even collapsed and had to be hospitalized. There were numerous pregnancies in the camps, according to SDF intelligence who monitored the camps, however, no one is sure about the precise number.

Some ISIS women in Camp al Hawl conceal this practice by giving birth without the assistance of the camp’s authorized medical staff but with the help of other inmates who work as physicians and nurses.

Security personnel confirmed that teenage boys in Camp al-Roj, located in the same northeastern region of Syria, had experienced a similar form of exploitation. Several mothers at the Roj camp pleaded with the camp officials to send their kids to treatment facilities so they could keep them away from these ladies.

The UN meanwhile, criticized SDF and Autonomous Administration of North East Syria (AANES) for their action saying, “We are extremely concerned that serious harm may befall these boys and fear they may be forcibly disappeared and subject to sale, exploitation and abuse, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.”

The boys were, according to the camp director, always formally transferred from camp authority to the AANES’s judicial and reforming authorities. The director stated that they will thereafter be sent to the rehabilitation facility and declared that “the boys are definitely not for sale.”