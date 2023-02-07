Amidst a hullabaloo in elite left-liberal circles of India, advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri was sworn in as an additional Judge of the Madras High Court (MHC) on Tuesday (February 7).

“…I will bear true Faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established,” she repeated the oath after Acting Chief Justice T Raja. Around the same time, the Supreme Court was hearing a petition, seeking to stop the elevation of Victoria Gowri to the MHC.

To the dismay of the vicious cabal, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, dismissed the petition. During the hearing, the court observed that this was not the first time a person with a political background was chosen as a High Court judge.

It noted, “I don’t think we’ll be in a position to say it’s a question of eligibility, and secondly, we can’t direct the Collegium.” On January 17 this year, a Collegium of the apex court recommended the elevation of 5 advocates, including Victoria Gowri, as additional Judges of the Madras High Court.

The Collegium comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and KM Joseph. It must be mentioned that an advocate who has practiced in the higher judiciary for 10 years or more is eligible to become a judge.

On Monday (February 6), the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, announced the appointment of Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the MHC. She will be considered for the position of permanent Judge, by the Supreme Court, after a period of 2 years, based on her suitability and overall competence.

As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court.

I extend my best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/IUNSiilA9D — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2023

Left-liberals cry foul over past association with BJP

The left-liberal cabal has been trying to corner the female advocate over her past association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per reports, Victoria Gowri served as the BJP Mahila Morcha (Kerala) in-charge in 2010 and also campaigned for the saffron party in Tamil Nadu during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

She had also served in the capacity of National Chief Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha. In 2015, Victoria Gowri was appointed as the Central government’s senior standing counsel for the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Victoria Gowri served as the National Chief Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha

However, things changed three months before Victoria Gowri was elevated to the position of assistant solicitor general of India for the Madurai Bench of the MHC in September 2020.

A report in the Indian Express read, “Gowri said that about three months before she took over as assistant solicitor general in September 2020 in Madurai, where there is a bench of the Madras High Court, she had resigned from all BJP posts and also the party membership.”

Thus, at the time of her elevation to the position of Additional Judge at the MHC, she is not affiliated with any party. Her past association with the BJP, which expired 3 years ago, cannot be used to claim a ‘conflict of interest’ in her recent appointment.

The real bone of contention: Opposition to love jihad, predatory Christian evangelism ft. Victoria Gowri

Ever since the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Victoria Gowri, the left-liberal ecosystem has been working overtime to discredit her credentials and label her a ‘bigot.’

After unsuccessfully trying to prove that she is still a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, they began digging up her old interviews and articles. Some even went as back as 2012 in desperation to stall her appointment as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court.

It came as no surprise when a motivated group of 21 advocates wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court Collegium in the hopes of jeopardizing her career prospects. While an all-out attempt was made to tarnish her image as “anti-Christian and anti-Muslim”, the plan backfired on the vicious ecosystem.

Victoria Gowri’s past writings and speeches clearly show that she is not against religious beliefs but against deceitful conversion by Christian evangelists, and identity fraud committed by Islamists to entrap non-Muslim women.

In an article published in the Organiser on October 1, 2012, she pointed out how the Hindu community was becoming a minority in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu due to “aggressive Christian evangelical activities and unbridled conversions.”

“The demographic change has had a huge social, political, and economic impact on the Hindus. The Hindu activists are now being implicated in false cases…But not a finger is lifted to stop allured and forcible conversions and to prevent Christians from conceiving communal conflicts,” Victoria Gowri highlighted 11 years ago.

She emphasized, “For fifty years, the marginalized Hindus have been fighting the mighty Christian diocese. But now the situation is out of control. The Christian sectarianism and bigotry indulging in organized alluring conversions continuously have shrunk the majority Hindus to minorities.”

Screengrab of the article containing the said video, image via Bharatmag

In a deleted 2018 video titled ‘More Threat to National Security and Peace? Jihad or Christian Missionary?’, the advocate was seen speaking boldly on the issue.

She remarked, “At the world level, they find the Islamic group as more dangerous than Christian groups. But as far as India is concerned, I would like to say that Christian groups are more dangerous than Islamic groups. Both are equally dangerous in the context of conversion, especially love jihad.”

“I don’t mind a Hindu marrying a Muslim – a Hindu girl marrying a Muslim boy, unless and until they are in love with each other and they are living in understanding and love. But if I am not able to find my girl with him as his wife, instead, if I find my girl in Syrian terrorist camps, I have an objection, and that is what I define as love jihad,” she had said.

It must be mentioned that several girls from Kerala were lured by radical Islamists to join ISIS in their ‘Holy Jihad’. Victoria Gowri had rightly pointed out the growing menace of deceitful conversions under the pretext of inter-faith marriage.

Screengrab of the article containing the said video, image via Bharatmag

In another 2018 video titled, ‘Cultural genocide by Christian Missionaries in Bharat’, she pointed out the sinister agenda of the Roman Catholic missionaries behind appropriating Hindu culture, literature, and art.

“If you understand the evolution of Tamil literature, we can clearly find out how the left ideology was incorporated in the name of Dravidian literature. And later it gave room for conversions,” Victoria Gowri was heard as saying.

She also gave an example of an event where the ancient Hindu dance form of Bharatnatyam, dedicated to Lord Nataraja, was shamelessly appropriated to hail Jesus Christ.

Agahst at the brazen subversion of the Hindu dance form, Gowri said, “Bharathanatyam should not be performed to Christian songs.” She had also expressed her displeasure over the use of Carnatic music in objectionable movie songs and its plagiarism by Christian missionaries.

“It will create confusion in their minds (young children) to understand Bharatiya culture…That has to be addressed very seriously,” she had raised alarm about the growing menace of predatory Christian evangelism.

Conclusion

It is more than evident now that the nefarious agenda to thwart the appointment of Victoria Gowri as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court is rooted in her strong opposition to love jihad, deceitful religious conversion, and subversion of Hindu culture.

It will come as no surprise if the left-liberal cabal is rattled by the thought that their sinister practices may come to a halt in Tamil Nadu under her watch.