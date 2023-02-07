Tuesday, February 7, 2023
SC dismisses petitions challenging Victoria Gowri’s appointment just as she takes oath as Madras HC judge

Victoria Gowri is appointed as an additional judge along with four others inside the library room of the Madras High Court.

SC dismisses petitions challenging Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras HC Judge
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging appointment of advocate LC Victoria Gowri as a judge in Madras High Court. The dismissal came around same time as she took oath as the judge. The case was being heard by a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud. Prior to that, bench of justices Sanjeev Khanna and MM Sundresh was to hear the matter.

Victoria Gowri is appointed as an additional judge along with four others inside the library room of the Madras High Court. During the hearing, the court observed that this was not the first time a person with a political background was chosen as High Court judge. The SC noted that she was chosen as an additional judge and there have been cases where persons have not been permanently appointed. The SC further noted, “I don’t think we’ll be in a position to say it’s a question of eligibility, and secondly, we can’t direct the Collegium.”

Earlier, lawyers had cited Gowri’s alleged statements against minorities in the past and had claimed that her becoming the judge would ‘dent in independence of judiciary’.

Gowri, along with four other lawyers was elevated to high court judge was recommended by a collegium, comprising Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and KM Joseph. The recommendations were made on January 17. Later Madras High Court Bar Council had objected to the recommendation of the Collegium and wrote letter to the SC Collegium as well as President Murmu.

