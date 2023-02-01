In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a latest instance of love jihad has come to light. Police have arrested man Azhar, a labor contractor, who married a Hindu woman by posing as a Hindu man. Following nine years of marriage, the wife filed a complaint with the Kankhal police station, accusing the guy of changing his name and concealing his religious affiliation. The police then apprehended the man and jailed him.

Azhar lured her into his love trap

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police, SSP Ajay Singh, the woman who is a resident of Shivapuram Rajagarden area made a complaint, that the accused Azhar Ahmed, son of Zafar, of Mohalla Nabab Tehsil Road Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, has duped her into marrying him by hiding his religion. She said that she met Azhar, who lives in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, nine years ago while working for a company. Azhar had, however, identified himself as Rahul at that time. He had also claimed that he has no family. As their bond deepened, the two fell in love, got married, and went on to have two children. One of their kids is seven and the other one is four.

The wife discovered a second Aadhaar card of her husband a few months prior to the complaint, which contained his original name, his father’s name, and his home address. Nine years into their marriage, her husband finally revealed the truth and pushed her to become a Muslim. Not only that, but the accused spouse also threatened to kill her when she refused.

She had moved away from the accused and was living in the Kankhal area, for three months.

The woman hails from Delhi, but refused to disclose her address. She proclaimed that she has nothing to do with her family.

Two Aadhaar cards were discovered

Superintendent of Police (SP), City Swatantra Kumar provided information, stating that following the victim’s complaint, the police have taken the culprit into custody and brought him before the court. Furthermore, the accused was found to have two Aadhaar cards bearing the names of Azhar and Rahul.

Saints assert love jihad

President of Swami Jagannath Ashram Mahant Lokesh Das advises Hindu females to be wary of love jihadists. After the Shraddha murder case became public knowledge, the entire country witnessed the horrors of love jihad and how its female victims are cut into 35 pieces. The government ought to enact severe legislation against it.

Massive protest against love jihad

Hindu groups had organized a huge demonstration against “love jihad” and called for anti-conversion laws in Dadar, Maharashtra, on Sunday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out a protest march against ‘Love Jihad’, in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday. Members of a few other Hindu organisations also participated in the march. pic.twitter.com/foJJh7n4KH — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

The protestors marched almost 4 kilometers, beginning at Shivaji Park in Dadar and ending at Kamgar Maidan in Parel, under the banner “Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha,” which was arranged by Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu organizations.

Hindu organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders and members were also in attendance. The gathering also featured a number of BJP officials and MLAs as well as representatives from the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction. Ashish Shelar, the head of the Mumbai BJP, Pravin Darekar, Atul Bhatkhalkar, and Nitesh Rane were among the BJP leaders present at the event.