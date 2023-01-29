On January 29, almost a lakh Hindus participated in ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ in Mumbai organised on behalf of Sakal Hindu Samaj, Mumbai, to raise their voice and concerns against ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’. The march started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar and ended at Prabhadevi’s Kamgar Maidan. Sakal Hindu Samaj is the umbrella body of Hindu organisations.

Hindu organisations, Utsav Mandals and NGOs working for the welfare of citizens and Hindus participated in the march. The Hindus also raised their voice against the noise from illegal loudspeakers in mosques. They also demanded action against alleged land grabbing in the name of religion. The participants of the march chanted slogans against love jihad, and demanded anti-conversion laws.

Notably, the march was conducted peacefully, and all regulations laid out by the authorities were followed for the smooth completion of the event. The police made arrangements for the rally, and diverted traffic from some roads on the route of the rally.

As per the schedule, the march started at 10 AM. Speakers, especially women from different sections and backgrounds, took on the stage and expressed their concerns over increasing cases of love jihad. Hyderabad MLA T Raja Singh was the keynote speaker at the event. He made a passionate speech and urged Hindus to stay united.

Leaders and workers of Hindu outfits, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), were also present at the event. Several leaders and MLAs of BJP and Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena also participated in the rally. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, MLA Pravin Darekar, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA Nitesh Rane were among the BJP leaders who participated in the rally.

The march covered an area of 4 KM. Both videos and photos of the massive march went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to OpIndia, VHP spokesperson and JT Secretary, Mumbai to Goa, Shriraj Nair, said, “Almost one lakh Hindus participated in the march and raised their voice against love jihad and land jihad. The government should bring anti-conversion laws to save Hindus from the atrocities.” “We started the march at 10 AM sharp at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. The program ended after 4 KM march at Prabhadevi’s Kamgar Maidan at around 4 PM.”

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that there has been an attempt to oppress Hindus, and Hindus need to come together and give a message.

The BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) leaders attacked the Uddhav Thacheray faction of Shiv Sena for not participating in the rally. They said that Uddhav Thacheray has left Hinduism, and now he only has to ally with AIMIM.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha, saying that Hindus are having to protest when the country is being ruled by two Hindu leaders, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He said that even in Maharashtra it is claimed to be a pro-Hindu govt now, but it is unfortunate that the public has come out in the streets. ‘This shows that Hindus are not getting justice from the leaders who consider themselves as Hindutva leaders,’ Sanjay Raut said.

‘Despite the rule of powerful Hindu leaders in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits are clamoring for justice. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who opened fire on Hindus, was felicitated by the Center with the Padma Vibhushan. This protest march is also going on to protest this. Therefore, this protest march should be welcomed,’ Sanjay Raut said.