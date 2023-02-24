Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his charge that the Trinamool Congress was in cahoots with the BJP, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday said her party was the only national alternative to the saffron party.

The TMC MP’s remarks came in response to Rahul’s claim on Wednesday that the ruling party in West Bengal was contesting the Meghalaya Assembly polls to ‘help’ the BJP win.

At a public meeting on Thursday in support of the TMC candidate from North Shillong, Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah, Moitra said, “Had the Congress been able to defeat the BJP, there would be no need for us (to contest the Assembly polls). However, since Congress failed to win the state, we had to step forward to provide an alternative to the people. The TMC is the only alternative (against the BJP).”

“Are we supposed to sit at home and watch the BJP win another general election while the Congress continues to lose state after state?” she added.

Exhorting women voters to get behind the party’s North Shillong candidate, Moitra said, “We have the power (to make a change). Let all the male votes be divided. If all the women vote for Elgiva, we will win (North Shillong).”

The TMC MP further said the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls was written and published by the party’s North Shillong candidate herself, the party stated in an official release.

Further, as per the release, the TMC, in its manifesto, has promised to work for women’s empowerment and build a working women’s hostel, a women’s police station, and women’s self-help groups, if voted to power.

