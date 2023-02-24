Friday, February 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMahua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Goa comment, says TMC is the...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mahua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Goa comment, says TMC is the only alternative to BJP

"Are we supposed to sit at home and watch the BJP win another general election while the Congress continues to lose state after state?" she added.

ANI
Mahua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Mahua Moitra of TMC (L), Rahul Gandhi of Congress (R), images via India TV and ABP News
25

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his charge that the Trinamool Congress was in cahoots with the BJP, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday said her party was the only national alternative to the saffron party.

The TMC MP’s remarks came in response to Rahul’s claim on Wednesday that the ruling party in West Bengal was contesting the Meghalaya Assembly polls to ‘help’ the BJP win.

At a public meeting on Thursday in support of the TMC candidate from North Shillong, Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah, Moitra said, “Had the Congress been able to defeat the BJP, there would be no need for us (to contest the Assembly polls). However, since Congress failed to win the state, we had to step forward to provide an alternative to the people. The TMC is the only alternative (against the BJP).”

“Are we supposed to sit at home and watch the BJP win another general election while the Congress continues to lose state after state?” she added.

Exhorting women voters to get behind the party’s North Shillong candidate, Moitra said, “We have the power (to make a change). Let all the male votes be divided. If all the women vote for Elgiva, we will win (North Shillong).”
The TMC MP further said the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls was written and published by the party’s North Shillong candidate herself, the party stated in an official release.

Further, as per the release, the TMC, in its manifesto, has promised to work for women’s empowerment and build a working women’s hostel, a women’s police station, and women’s self-help groups, if voted to power.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMahua Moitra Rahul, Rahul Gandhi Meghalaya, Meghalaya elections
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,450FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com