Charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The 21-year-old Greenwood was arrested last January after images and audio of the alleged assault emerged online. He got out on bail but was arrested again in October last year for violating his bail conditions.

Explaining the decision to drop the charges, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, “A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

The spokesperson further said that they have explained the decision to all parties involved. A trial date had previously been set for November 27, but now the prosecution has decided to drop the charges.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr of Greater Manchester Police said that it was only fair that they publicly declare the latest development due to the significant media coverage of the case.

She added, “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.”

Once the allegations against Greenwood surfaced online, he was suspended by his club, Manchester United. Greenwood made his competitive debut for United in 2019, and has scored 35 goals for the Old Trafford club till now. He also made his debut for England in 2020, but couldn’t add to his debut cap before he was arrested.