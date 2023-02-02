Thursday, February 2, 2023
HomeSportsAttempted rape charges against Manchester United and England footballer Mason Greenwood dropped
Sports
Updated:

Attempted rape charges against Manchester United and England footballer Mason Greenwood dropped

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr of Greater Manchester Police said that it was only fair that they publicly declare the latest development due to the significant media coverage of the case.

OpIndia Staff
Greenwood
Mason Greenwood was first arrested in January 2022. (Image Source: Sky News)
10

Charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The 21-year-old Greenwood was arrested last January after images and audio of the alleged assault emerged online. He got out on bail but was arrested again in October last year for violating his bail conditions.

Explaining the decision to drop the charges, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, “A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

The spokesperson further said that they have explained the decision to all parties involved. A trial date had previously been set for November 27, but now the prosecution has decided to drop the charges.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr of Greater Manchester Police said that it was only fair that they publicly declare the latest development due to the significant media coverage of the case.

She added, “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.”

Once the allegations against Greenwood surfaced online, he was suspended by his club, Manchester United. Greenwood made his competitive debut for United in 2019, and has scored 35 goals for the Old Trafford club till now. He also made his debut for England in 2020, but couldn’t add to his debut cap before he was arrested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFootballer England rape
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,711FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com