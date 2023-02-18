Saturday, February 18, 2023
Palamu violence: No permission for Shiv Baraat in Panki on Mahashivratri after a Muslim mob attacked Hindus over the construction of welcome gates

Following the inspection and interaction with locals, the officials held a meeting and decided not to allow the Shiv Baraat procession in the area and also urged Hindus not to get emotional about the same.

Following the violence perpetrated by a Muslim mob on February 15 in the Palamu district of Jharkhand over Hindus installing welcome gates ahead of Mahashivaratri, section 144 was implemented there, and the internet was shut down. Amidst the claims of having the situation under control, the administration has decided not to allow ‘Shiv Baraat’ processions in Panki on the occasion of Mahashivratri. A meeting of prominent persons from both communities was held at Panki police station, wherein both sides reiterated their resolve to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Palamu DC A Dode, SP Chandan Sinha, one IPS officer from Ranchi, and several other senior officers took note of the situation and inspected the Masjid Chowk of Panki Bazaar. Following the inspection and interaction with locals, the officials held a meeting and decided not to allow the Shiv Baraat procession in the area and also urged Hindus not to get emotional about the same.

It is notable that forces have been stationed around the area due to the unrest. Along with this, the area is being monitored by drones. Senior district officers have also camped in Panki.

This comes after violence erupted at Panki Bazar in Palamu of Jharkhand over a welcome gate being built ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations. The enraged Muslim mob hurled stones and petrol bombs at Hindus leaving several injured. 

Pre-planned attack

According to information acquired by OpIndia, the February 15th violence was not a spontaneous act, but rather a well-planned attack that had been schemed for months. It is being said that an old Hanuman Mandir situated at a distance of about 150-200 meters from the mosque is the prime cause behind the recent spate of violence.

According to local Hindus, bhajans and aartis were previously held every Tuesday at the Hanuman temple, however, the administration suddenly stopped devotees from performing them inside of the temple.

Locals say a loudspeaker was placed at the temple around a month ago to play bhajans. People associated with the mosque were outraged at this. The mosque committee began protesting and complaining to the local police about it. The temple’s loudspeaker was eventually removed, but Azaan continued to blare from loudspeakers installed in the mosque.

Local Hindus stated that Hindus in the region are being harassed at the behest of Abu Hasan, the leader of the mosque committee, and chief Nehal Ansari. Lamenting how the police and administration favor the Muslim community, they stated that Muslims in the neighborhood frequently approach the police and complain about not being able to offer Namaz due to the Bhajan and Aarti being performed in the Hanuman Temple, and the police respond by taking action against the Hindus, but whenever the Hindu side complains, they are only summoned to the police station and humiliated and mistreated.

