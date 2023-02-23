Thursday, February 23, 2023
‘Kash hamein Modi mil jaye’: Pakistani man wishes Narendra Modi was Pakistan’s Prime Minister

"We do not need Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, or Parvez Mussharraf, we need Modi, who would bring our people on the right track," the Pakistani man said

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan
Image: screengrab taken from viral clip
A video clip has gone viral on social media in which a Pakistani man is heard showering praises on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif over the latter’s failure on controlling the skyrocketing inflation in the crisis-hit country. In the viral clip, the Pakistani man said that Pakistan would have been in a better state had Narendra Modi been the Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

The viral clip is taken from a longer video posted by a Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad, who asked the Pakistani man seen in the clip about the slogan ‘Pakistan Se Zinda Bhaago, Chahe India Jaao’ (run away from Pakistan for your life, even to India) that is being raised on the streets of Pakistan. 

Responding to this, the Pakistani local expressed his displeasure over being born in Pakistan. He lamented over India’s partition in 1947 saying that ‘had the entire Hind (India) and Pak been one country he and other Pakistanis would have been able to buy essential commodities at fair costs’. He adds that Pakistan does not need anyone among the Pakistani politicians but Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could bring the wrong people of our country on the right path. 

“I wish Pakistan and India were never partitioned. Then, we would buy vegetables for PKR 20 per kg, chicken for PKR 150 per kg, and petrol for PKR 50 per liter. It is regrettable that Allah got us an Islamic nation but you see Modi is way better. You see how he is sincere towards his people, wish we could have Modi. We do not need Benazir (Bhutto), Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, or Parvez Mussharraf, we need Modi, who would bring our people on the right track. Modi has taken his country’s economy ahead making it the fifth-biggest economy in the world,” the Pakistani local said.

“I’m ready to live under Modi’s leadership in Pakistan. Modi is a great man. He is not a bad person. You see today t tomatoes and chicken are available to Indians at affordable prices. You begin hating the nation you were born in when you can’t arrange bread (roti) for your kids at night,” he added.

Moreover, he also slammed the Pakistani media for feeding hatred against India to the Pakistani people saying that had the Pakistani media told the people of Pakistan that India is not an enemy but a friend, the prices of vegetables, chicken, and other essential commodities would fall. 

Furthermore, the Pakistani youth also asserted that there is no comparison between India and Pakistan as India is way too big. “We have no comparison with India, India is big brother, way too big than Pakistan. We should accept that we are smaller than them, there is nothing wrong with that, and we need to give our false ego. We compare ourselves with India in everything but we need to first come to their level. ”

This comes after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently said that Pakistan has already defaulted, amid growing fears that the cash-strapped country could go bankrupt, and has blamed the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians for the current economic catastrophe.

Pakistan-IMF meeting over bail-out fails

The talks for a much-needed bailout package between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan failed earlier this month, posing a serious question about the country’s ability to repay international loans. Pakistan is in talks with the IMF on a $1.1 billion funding round, which is part of a $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019. While an IMF team was in Pakistan to discuss the deal, the talks collapsed as they failed to reach a staff-level agreement within the stipulated time. Following this, Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition decided to significantly increase tax rates to meet with IMF’s conditions.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

