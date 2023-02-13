350-year-old Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple in Goa: once destroyed by Bahamanis and Portuguese, now renovated with govt efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Goa government on renovating the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the renovated temple on February 11. The temple was constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj over 300 years ago at Narve Village in the district of North Goa, around 35 KMs away from the capital Panaji.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “The renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim will deepen the connection of our youth with our spiritual traditions. It will also further boost tourism in Goa.”

The renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim will deepen the connect of our youth with our spiritual traditions. It will also further boost tourism in Goa. https://t.co/b32tNzz9BB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2023

The temple was inaugurated in the presence of a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and MLA from Satara, Maharashtra, Shivendra Raje Bhosle. The state Archives and Archaeology Department has carried out the renovation work of the temple.

Home Miniter Amit Shah also congratulated the Pramod Sawant government. He said, “Congratulations to the Goa government on the reopening of the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple after renovation. After being attacked by multiple invaders, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rebuilt the temple. As a major pilgrimage site, it will draw tourists from all over India.”

Congratulations to the Goa government on the reopening of the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple after renovation.



After being attacked by multiple invaders, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rebuilt the temple. As a major pilgrimage site, it will draw tourists from all over India. https://t.co/XX61MKPGqI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 11, 2023

In a tweet, Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, said, “The renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim will deepen the connection of our youth with our spiritual traditions. It will also further boost tourism in Goa.”

A divine celebration of the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Shri Saptakoteshwar Temple on its restoration. pic.twitter.com/TXKgPxfhT0 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 12, 2023

He spoke about the temple’s history: “A divine celebration of the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Shri Saptakoteshwar Temple on its restoration.”

I am honored to be part of a historic occasion in Goa, the dedication of the renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim to people. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/eZvOFiOnQU — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 11, 2023

He added, “The temple will be dedicated to the people after the performance of due religious rituals and in the presence of descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” Notably, the temple was originally located at Naroa, Diwar, Tiswadi. The history of the temples goes back to Kadamba Dynasty. Bahmani rulers in the 1300s first destroyed it. CM Sawant said, “Shri Saptakoteshwar is the ‘Raj Daivat’ of Goa. The history of the temple, originally situated at Naroa, Diwar, Tiswadi, goes back to Kadamba Dynasty rule. It was desecrated by Bahamani rulers, rebuilt during Vijayanagara rule. It was again destructed by Portuguese rule in 1540.”

Shri Saptakoteshwar is the ‘Raj Daivat’ of Goa. The history of temple, originally situated at Naroa, Diwar, Tiswadi, goes back to Kadamba Dynasty rule. It was desecrated by Bahamani rulers, rebuilt during Vijayanagara rule. It was again destructed by Portuguese rule in 1540. 3/5 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 11, 2023

He added, “Fearing the destruction, the temple was shifted to Narve, Bicholim, at its present location. The Present temple was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1668. His successful campaigns put a check on Portuguese brutalities and religious conversions in Goa.”

The renovation of the temple is done under Goa Archives and Archeology department. During the renovation the ‘Kaavi’ art form of wall decoration is being executed, to revive the art. 5/5 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 11, 2023

Speaking about the art form used during the renovation of the temple, he said, “The renovation of the temple is done under Goa Archives and Archeology department. During the renovation, the ‘Kaavi’ art form of wall decoration is being executed to revive the art.”

During the event, Dr Sawant said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj have contributed immensely to the protection of Hindu temples and religion in Goa during the Portuguese rule.” He added that several temples were destroyed by the Portuguese, and the Government of Goa has decided to reconstruct them. As it will not be possible to construct all the demolished temples, “In the memory of all the temples which were destroyed during the Portuguese rule, the state government will construct a huge temple at Diwar Island where the Saptakoteshwar temple originally existed before it was shifted to Narve,” he added.

Speaking about the need to present Goa’s real history before the current general, the CM added that a research chair in the name of Shivaji Maharaj had been set up at Goa University. The government is also planning to repair and reconstruct the forts constructed by Shivaji Maharaj in the state, including the one located in the village Betul of South Goa district.