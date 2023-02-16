Prithvi Shaw’s friend’s car attacked after cricketer refused to take selfie with fans, FIR registered

An FIR has been registered against eight people after cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s friend’s car was attacked. As per reports, Shaw refused to take selfie with the two fans and they in turn attacked his friend’s car.

As per reports, Shaw with his friend were at a five star hotel in Mumbai when they were attacked. A police complaint has been registered against eight people at Oshiwara Police Station. As per a complaint filed by Shaw’s friend Ashish Surendra Yadav, his car was attacked with baseball bats. Then the mob ran after the car and threatened to file a fake case if they did not pay up.

Prithvi Shaw refused to give selfie

Shaw had gone for a dinner at a five star hotel in Santacruz. At that time, one of the accused came up to him and asked for a selfie. Shawn took selfie with two fans but then more people came up to him and demanded he gets selfie clicked with them. Shaw then turned them down saying that he had come for dinner with his friend and did not want to be disturbed. When the group insisted further, Shaw’s friend complained about them to the manager.

The manager requested the gathered group to leave. When Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel, some people were standing there with baseball bats. One of the accused broke one glass window. Shaw was at that time sitting in the car. The complainant said that Shaw was inside the car and they did not want to trouble him. Hence, they put him in another car and sent him off.

Shaw’s friend then stopped the car at Lotus Petrol Pump in Jogeshwari where one woman came and offered to sort out the mess if they would cough up Rs 50,000. Else she would file a fake case against them.

Eventually, Yadav filed a police complaint in this regard at Oshiwara Police station and the police has started the investigation. The police have obtained details about the ones who had approached Shaw for selfie and they have been identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and Shobhit Thakur.