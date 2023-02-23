Thursday, February 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: AAP MLA arrested in bribery case
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: AAP MLA arrested in bribery case

AAP MLA Amit Rattan's arrest comes four after he was called for questioning by the vigilance officials, sources pointed out. 

ANI
Indian Diplomats worried after Bhagwant Mann lied about BMW setting up a plant in Punjab, say he hurt India's credibility: Details
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal (image credit: scroll)
6

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan has been arrested in connection to a bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials said on Thursday. 

According to officials, MLA Amit Rattan is being questioned at Bathinda Civil Line Police Station and will be soon taken to Bathinda Civil Hospital for medical examination. The MLA’s arrest comes four after he was called for questioning by the vigilance officials, sources pointed out. 

On February 17, a vigilance team arrested MLA Rattan’s personal assistant, Rashim Garg, from Bathinda Circuit House in Punjab for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakhs from a sarpanch. 

According to the officials, the sarpanch’s husband accused the MLA’s PA of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by taking the name of Amit Rattan, after which the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team. 

The PA was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at the circuit house. Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamit rattan, aap mla, punjab
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,213FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com