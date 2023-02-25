Saturday, February 25, 2023
Updated:

Punjab simmers with Khalistani revivalism while the ‘absentee’ CM and his ‘master’ discuss political strategy in Mumbai

Netizens were aghast at the 'no-care attitude' of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

OpIndia Staff
Lawlessness in Punjab and a smiling Arvind Kejriwal
The Northern State of Punjab has been faced with the imminent threat of revivalism of the Sikh separatist movement aka Khalistan, following the meteoric rise of radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

On Thursday (February 24), his frenzied supporters broke through the barricades and attacked the Ajnala police station. Cops, on duty, had to brave attacks from Amritpal Singh’s radical followers who were equipped using lathis, swords, and even guns.

The police were quick to give in and release Singh’s aide, Lovepreet Toofan, even though he was arrested a few days earlier on February 18 in connection to a kidnapping and assault case.

The complete breakdown of the law and order apparatus in the State and the failure of the Punjab police were visible from the footage of the clash. But this did not stop Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from falsely claiming that the situation was under control in the Northern State.

Even the Punjab police did not shy away from making bizarre excuses to justify their failure in taming the violent mob. Despite being well aware of the vulnerable situation in the State, CM Mann and his ‘master’ Arvind Kejriwal chose to pay a visit to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

“For a long time we had a desire to meet Uddhav ji. We discussed several issues in the country in the meeting. We will keep meeting and will take forward the discussion and the relationship we have started,” Arvind Kejriwal discussed his political strategy.

Netizens were aghast at the ‘no-care attitude’ of the AAP supremo and the Punjab CM, who were given the reins of power by the people of the State. ABVP leader Sonu Chaudhary tweeted, “Despite the menace of Khalistan revivalism in Punjab, they are busy in photo ops here.”

Popular Twitter user, Sameer, remarked, “Punjab is burning, a police station was taken hostage by separatist elements shouting Khalistan slogans. Delhi is in a mess, councillors are brawling in MCD House. But CMs of Delhi & Punjab are doing Gupshup in Mumbai with UT? Somethings brewing for sure-Mum should be on alert.”

One Narundar said, “Bhagwant Mann is meeting Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss the situation in the country.”

“When Rome was burning Nero was playing the flute…perfect example of Punjab burning and this Jhanda on directions of Kejriwal there in Mumbai,” a user pointed out.

“Punjab is burning and the liquor CM of Punjab is campaigning in Mumbai. What comes for free costs a lot,” wrote another user.

When Kumar Vishwas predicted AAP’s nefarious designs

In February last year, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas called out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for extending support to Khalistani separatists.

He informed that Kejriwal once said that he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

Vishwas said, “I suggested him (Arvind Kejriwal) to not take support from the separatists and fringe elements who were linked to the Khalistani movement in the last election. He told me to worry about it.”

“When I asked him how he would become CM, he told me the formula as well. He is on the same path. Even if he is not on the same path, he will use a puppet to control the government,” he had said before the 2022 Punjab elections.

“One day when I told him about the ‘Referendum 2020’ campaign, funded by ISI and extremist elements across the world, Arvind Kejriwal said that he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).”

At a time when Punjab is reeling under lawlessness, the Chief Minister and his master are busy discussing political strategy in Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

