On Thursday, the Rajasthan Police arrested a man from Dausa after large quantities of explosives were found in his possession. This is days ahead when ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city of Dausa on February 12. The accused person has been identified as Rajesh Meena and the Police have recovered around 1000 kgs of explosives from his possession.

According to the reports, the incident came to the fore as the state police were reviewing the security preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Dausa. It is said that the accused was caught when he was transporting the explosives near Khan Bhankari Road in the district.

The explosives recovered from the accused’s possession include 65 detonators and 40 boxes with 360 gelatin sticks which are used for blasting. Reports mention that one gelatin stick weighs around 2.78kg. The Police stated that they received a tip-off during reviewing the security preparations ahead of PM’s visit to the city.

“Based on the tip-off, the vehicle was intercepted and explosives were recovered. The accused, Rajesh Meena who is the resident of Vyas Mohalla has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized,” the police confirmed.

According to the police, Meena was questioned about the legal permit to carry the explosives and the reason they were being stored. But when he was unable to give a convincing explanation, he was arrested. The accused has been charged under the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosive Substances Act, and additional inquiry into the case is ongoing.

It should be mentioned that Prime Minister Modi will travel to the region to officially open the Dausa-Sohna section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

With a length of 1,386 kilometers, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest motorway in India. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which cost Rs 1 lakh crore to build, will cut the distance between the national capital and the financial capital to 12 hours.

Major towns like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat can indeed be visited along this highway, which runs across the six states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.