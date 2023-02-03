On Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Dr. Roli Tiwari Mishra and Dr. Richa Singh were criticized by several SP supporters for raising their voices against party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya who instigated backward-class people and Dalits to burn the pages of Hindu scripture Shri Ramcharitmanas. Maurya also said that Shri Ramcharitmanas is not a religious book and that it creates a divide in society.

The netizens on Friday tried to shut the mouth of the women leaders in SP as they refused to support the opinion put up by Maurya. The two women leaders instead supported the Hindu scripture and criticized Maurya for targeting the Hindu scripture. Roli Tiwari Mishra posted a series of tweets on February 2 and 3 and said that Maurya was a mole and that he was planning a conspiracy against the Hindu religion. “Conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma by dividing Hindu castes. Is a situation like “civil war” being created in the country?” she asked.

हर तरफ सनातन धर्म के खिलाफ़ साजिश कर, हिंदू जातियों को बाँटकर क्या देश में “गृहयुद्ध” जैसी भूमिका रची जा रही है ?? — Dr Roli Tiwari Mishra पण्डित डॉ रोली तिवारी मिश्रा (@RoliTiwariMish1) February 3, 2023

She also said that she would always choose and support Sanatan Dharma and not party politics. Further, she slammed Maurya for demeaning Shri Ramcharitmanas and demanded the National Security Act be imposed upon the leader for spreading religious frenzy and ethnic conflict in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Further, the leader also slammed the BJP for not commenting on the issue.

Addressing the ‘so-called’ Hindus and Maurya, Mishra said that Hindus must learn from Muslims who do not tolerate insults of their God or their religious book. “And here Hindus who pretend to fight for Hindutva are causing insult to the Hindu deities and Hindu scriptures. How can Hindus remain silent,” she tweeted.

हे छद्म हिंदुओं



मुस्लिमों से एक अच्छी बात तो सीख लो

वो कभी पैगम्बर साहिब और धर्मग्रंथ का अपमान बर्दाश्त नहीं करते



और तुम्हारे अपने ही कुछ लोग जो हिन्दू हैं हिंदुत्व के नाम की रोटी खा रहे हैं

हिंदुस्तान में रहकर हिन्दू देवी देवताओं/धर्मग्रंथों का अपमान कर रहे हैं

और तुम चुप हो ? — Dr Roli Tiwari Mishra पण्डित डॉ रोली तिवारी मिश्रा (@RoliTiwariMish1) February 3, 2023

The leader further said that Sanatan Dharma was much more important to her that the party and her position in the party. She also said that some of the SP leaders were demanding her removal from the party. “I will always choose Sanatan Dharma over politics,” she affirmed.

Dr. Richa Singh on the other hand criticized Maurya by saying that the Indian Constitution gives equal rights to all to believe in or not believe in one particular religion or its scriptures. “Disagreement with a statement cannot lead to questioning the existence of a scripture. If anyone does not want to believe in the religious scriptures, then he is free to not believe in them. But those who believe in the scripture also have the freedom to continue to believe in it. People’s sentiments should not be played with,” she tweeted.

किसी कथन से असहमति धर्म ग्रंथ के अस्तित्व पर सवाल खड़ा नहीं कर सकती।

धर्म ग्रंथों की जो बात किसी को नहीं माननी है तो उसे ना मानने को भी स्वतंत्र है। पर जो उसे मानते हैं उन्हें भी स्वतंत्रता है कि उसको मानते रहे और संविधान कहता है कि उनकी भावनाओं से खिलवाड़ न किया जाए। — Dr.Richa Singh (@RichaSingh_Alld) February 1, 2023

Responding to the women leaders, SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya had said earlier that they were making childish statements in the case and that it would be an insult to him to reply to these. “Na Piddi, Na Piddi Ka Shorba,” he said as he criticized the women. To this, Dr. Mishra said that Maurya has always disrespected and insulted women.

अपनी पार्टी की वरिष्ठ महिला नेता को

“न पिद्दी है न पिद्दी का शोरबा” बोलना महिला सम्मान है तो ऐसा महिला सम्मान आपको मुबारक़…

आपने सदैव महिलाओं का अपमान किया है https://t.co/JfInqqSzwE — Dr Roli Tiwari Mishra पण्डित डॉ रोली तिवारी मिश्रा (@RoliTiwariMish1) February 1, 2023

“Lord Shriram is the center of faith and India is the center of faith. Shri Ram is worshiped in every house and India is identified with Sanatan. Shri Ramcharitmanas was written 1500 years ago. Can you edit that? No. And beliefs and logic are always kept separate. Samajwadi Party is my family and if something wrong happens in the party then how can the daughter of the party remain silent,” Mishra was quoted as saying.

Several SP supporters and netizens also targeted SP women leaders for supporting the Sanatan Dharma and said that the duo was going against the party. One of the Twitter users stated that the women leaders might soon be removed from the party for supporting the Ramcharitmanas scripture. “A handful of Samajwadi leaders especially women are opposing the party stand. They might soon be removed from the party. Samajwadi will soon get good news,” he said.

#खुशखबरी

कुछ मुठ्ठी भर लोग या यूं कहें जाति विशेष के लोग जल्दी ही सपा का साथ छोड़ेंगे

राम चरित मानस के विवादित चौपाई पर

पिछड़े दलित का रुख देखकर

बौखलाए हुए हैं

इसमें कई दीदियां भी शामिल हैं 🤣

समाजवादियों जल्दी ही खुशखबरी मिलेगी — Avnish Y (@AvnishYSP) February 1, 2023

Another one said that women should leave politics and become full-time activists. “Politics is not for people like you,” the user said while replying to one of the posts by SP leader Richa Singh.

आप दोनो लोग पार्टी छोड़ के समाज सुधारक बन जाओ ,राजनीति आप लोगों के बस का नही…

भाजपा की नेत्रिया तो इतना सवाल नही करती ह अपने लोगों से …. — Udham Yadav (@UdhamYa37031623) February 1, 2023

One of the users also suggested the leaders stop tweeting and register an FIR in the matter if they were really concerned about the matter. He also indicated that the leaders were being issued support from some other political parties to escalate the matter. “Didi stop politics! When are you going to file an FIR yourself against the general secretary of Akhilesh Yadav’s party? Or if your party does not take action on this, then when will you resign from the party for the sake of Hindu society? We all know who’s behind this”, the tweet read.

अब सनातनी सपा कों साफ करेंगे ! दंगा नहीं !दीदी राजनीति बंद करे ! खुद जाकर कब fir कर रही हैं इस अखिलेश यादव के पार्टी के महासचिव के खिलाफ ! या अगर आपकी पार्टी इसपर action नहीं लेती तो हिन्दू समाज के लिये कब sp के पद से इस्तीफा देगी !

इसके पीछे किसका आशीर्वाद हैं ये सब जानते हैं ! — मोतीलाल मिस्त्री(भा.ज.पा) (@Motilalmistry5) February 3, 2023

Last week, Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya and nine others were booked for instigating people to burn the pages of the Ramcharitmanas written by poet and saint Tulsidas in the Vrindavan Yojana of the PGI Kotwali area of Lucknow. The FIR was filed against Maurya and nine others by BJP leader Satnam Singh Lavi under various IPC sections, including 142 (unlawful assembly), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion), 153-A (promoting enmity), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.

It was earlier reported that on January 29, Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha burnt the copies of Ramcharitmanas written by poet and saint Tulsidas in the Vrindavan Yojana of the PGI Kotwali area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The OBC Mahasabha members announced their support to Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya who stirred controversy by saying that the Ramcharitmanas should be banned.

Maurya, while speaking to a news channel on January 22 claimed that certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned”. He said that the book was written by Tulsidas for his own pleasure and that it promotes social discrimination and spread hatred.

Later on January 27, he also called Hindu seers ‘Aatanki’, ‘Mahashaitan’, and ‘Jallad’. SP leader Lalji Patel also extended support to Maurya on February 1 and said that copies of Shri Ramcharitmanas should be burnt as it fosters discrimination in the society. “Ramcharitmanas is not a religious book. It is a book that creates a divide in society and insults backward caste people and Dalits. It should be burnt,” he said.

Notably, it is not only Maurya or Lalji Patel who have demanded that the copies of Ramcharitmanas be burnt. Recently, on January 11, Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar said that the Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas should be burnt like Manusmruti because it spreads hatred in society. He also said that the thoughts of the former chief of RSS, Golwalkar Guruji are spreading hatred, creating discrimination in the society.