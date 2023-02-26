Kashmir Freedom Fighters, an offshoot of Pakistan-sponsored terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, today released a statement claiming responsibility for the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma and vowed to continue killing Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus, living in the region, including tourists.

Sanjay Sharma was shot by terrorists in Pulwama in the early hours of Sunday. He worked as an armed guard at a bank in his village in the Achan area. He was shot while he was going to the market, after which he was shifted to a hospital. But he succumbed to the injuries.

S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 26, 2023

Following the incident, the terror group Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the same. In a statement, it said, “Today in wee hours our cadre eliminated a Kashmiri Pandit namely Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma, resident of Achan Pulwama,” Waseem Mir, spokesperson of the terror outfit, said in the message.

He issued a warning to Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and tourists of additional strikes by the group, and referred to them as “pawns of occupation.”

“We already have warned many times in the recent past that any Kashmiri pandit, Hindus or Tourists from India will be Eliminated,” the statement by the terror group said.

“After the Removal of Article 370 these people are nothing but pawns of occupation to further their settler colonialism agenda. So its not too far Think again or be ready for your Tum,” it added, confirming that the jihadis are killing Hindus in the region in retaliation for the revocation of Article 370.

The terror group promised to avenge the death of other slain terrorists and asked Kashmiri Muslims not to give shelter to Hindus or tourists. “We promise to avenge every drop of blood of our martyr brothers. We ask people to remain cautious of nefarious plans of the occupier, stop giving refuge to any outsider,” it said.

The statement ended with the warning, “In days to come we will surprise you with more attacks.”

Notably, today marks the fourth anniversary of 2019 Balakot airstrike, also known by its code-name, ‘Operation Bandar,’ by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in retaliation for the Pulwama suicide attack, by a Kashmiri terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers in February of the same year.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist organization with base in Pakistan, took credit for the assault. They also released a video of the assailant, Dar, who was seen abusing Hindus and making ‘gaumutra’ jibe at them. He was from Kakapora and had joined the group, a year earlier.