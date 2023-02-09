On February 9, Twitter launched the Blue subscription service for users in India. Besides India, the subscription service is also active in Brazil and Indonesia. There are two plans available for the subscribers using Twitter Web. The first plan is Annual Plan, where the users will be charged Rs 6,800 per year, billed at Rs 566.67 per month. The second plan is Monthly Plan, where users will have to pay Rs 650 per month, which will tune to Rs 7,800 per annum.

Twitter Blue launched in India. Source: Twitter

At the moment, it only accepts card payments. Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover cards can be used to buy subscriptions. Rupay or UPI options are not available.

However, Android and iOS users will have to pay more for subscriptions at Rs 900 per month.

iPhone users have to pay Rs 900 for Twitter Blue. Source: Twitter/Divya Gandotra

The additional charges might be because of the fees Google and Apple charge per subscription. In both Android and iOS, you can only pay via the Play Store or App Store for the subscription.

Android users have to pay Rs 900 for Twitter Blue. Source: Twitter/Divya Gandotra

Twitter announced the updated version of the Blue subscription last year with a host of additional features such as the ability to edit a tweet, organize bookmarks, customise the application icon, high-quality video (1080p) and more. More features, including top priority in replies, mentions and searches, lesser ads, the ability to post longer videos and early access to new features, are expected to launch soon. Furthermore, those who have subscribed to Twitter Blue will get a verified badge subject to manual verification.

Notably, it was earlier reported that the Twitter Blue button started to appear on the web version of the social media platform. Twitter Blue for Businesses is another service the platform is testing for corporate organizations on the platform. Subscribers to this service receive a gold checkmark that distinguishes the account as an official business on Twitter.