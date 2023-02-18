Saturday, February 18, 2023
They are all starving and they are worshipping cows: American political commentator goes on racist rant against Indian-origin Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley was born to immigrant parents from India and has served as the Governor of South Carolina.

OpIndia Staff
What's with the worshipping of the cows: American political commentator goes on racist tirade against Indian origin Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley, Ann Coulter, images via AFP and AP
On Wednesday (February 15), conservative political commentator Ann Coulter went on a racist tirade against Indian-origin Nikki Haley during her appearance on the ‘The Mark Simone Show’ podcast.

Nikki Haley was born to immigrant parents from India and has served as the Governor of South Carolina. She has also worked at the United Nations in the capacity of US ambassador during the tenure of Donald Trump as President. Haley has recently launched her campaign for the 2024 Presidential elections.

During the podcast, Ann Coulter remarked, “She is just a preposterous creature…” Coulter was angry that Haley took down the Confederate flag in 2015 after a white supremacist named Dylann Roof shot dead 9 people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” she brazened it out.

Ann coulter then went on a xenophobic tirade and mocked Hindu sentiments. “What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there and they’re worshipping cows? Do you know they have a rat temple where they worship rats?” she said.

The conservative political commentator further added, “Hey babycakes, why don’t you go back to your own country and reconsider that history?” The host, Mark Simone, could be heard laughing hysterically at the racist remarks.

I am descended from settlers, not immigrants: Ann Coulter

During the podcast, Ann Coulter claimed to be a descendant of Union soldiers who fought against the Confederate States during the American Civil War.

“I’m a descendant of Union soldiers. It’s my history. This is my country. I’m not an American Indian and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments,” she said. Interestingly, Coulter belongs to a family of Irish-German immigrants but has chosen to refer to them as ‘settlers’ in 2015.

“Why, yes I am. I am a settler. I am descended from settlers — not from immigrants. I’m not living in Cherokee nation; I did not immigrate to Cherokee nation. We’re living in America, which was created by settlers, not immigrants,” she had claimed earlier.

