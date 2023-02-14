On February 14, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government initiated action against the SDM, Lekhpal and police officials over the death of mother and daughter during a demolition drive in the village Madauli under the Rura Police Station area, district Kanpur. As per reports, the mother and daughter immolated themselves during the demolition drive on February 13.

कानपुर वाली घटना पर बाबा जी ने दोषी अधिकारियों पर सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही के दिए आदेश।



SDM और लेखपाल समेत 12 पर नामज़द व 15 अज्ञात पर FIR दर्ज..!! pic.twitter.com/nEGwcBaKl0 — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) February 14, 2023

An FIR under Sections 302, 307, 436, 429, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Rura Police Station, district Kanpur Dehat against Ashok Dikshit, Anil Dikshit, Nirmal Dikshit, Vishal, JCB driver Deepak, SDM Maitha Gyaneshwar, Kanoongo, Lekhpal Ashok Singh, SO Dinesh Kumar, 10-12 unnamed, and 12-15 police officials.

Mother and daughter immolated themselves

As per reports, 45-year-old Pramila Dikshit and her 20-year-old daughter Neha died in the incident. The district administration, revenue officials and police had gone to the village Madauli in the Rura area to remove encroachment on ‘Gram Samaj’ land. Reports suggest that some of the villagers had filed multiple complaints against one Krishna Gopal Dixit’s family, alleging they encroached on the ‘Gram Samaj’ land.

जनपद कानपुर देहात में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना के वीडियो में महिला दरवाजा बंद करती दिख रही है। पुलिस तो दरवाजा खोलवाने का प्रयास कर रही है।



भूमि अधिग्रहण के इस मामले की जांच में सहयोग करें। भ्रम न फैलाएं। निष्पक्षता के साथ मामले में कार्रवाई हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/e9BsYQoOZm — Arun Yadav 🇮🇳 (@beingarun28) February 14, 2023

Krishna Gopal Dixit’s wife Pramila repeatedly warned the officials to back off or else she would take extreme steps. However, the police and administration did not pay heed and continued the demolition drive. A video of her warning the police has gone viral on social media.

Soon after, she immolated herself. The police officials and her husband rushed to save her, but by that time, the burning roof made out of straw had fallen on the victims. Dixit and SHO Dinesh Gautam sustained burn injuries as they tried to save the duo.

In a statement, Kanpur Dehat Police stated that there were complaints of land encroachment at the place. SDM Metha led the team to remove encroachment when the incident happened. Based on the family’s son Shivam Dikshit’s complaint, an FIR under Sections 302, 307, 436, 323 and 34 has been filed against Ashok Dikshit, Anil Dikshit, Nirmal Dikshit, and others. Investigation in the matter is underway.”

Following the incident, some officials ran from the scene. The aggrieved family members allegedly attacked the officials and pelted stones at the police, after which the team members fled the spot. Additional Director General of Police Alok Singh and Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar visited the village and promised strict action against the accused. The family members of the victims have demanded FIR against SDM, Lekhpal and others.