Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsVaranasi Airport refutes Congress allegations that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied landing permissions, says...
News Reports
Updated:

Varanasi Airport refutes Congress allegations that Rahul Gandhi’s plane was denied landing permissions, says flight was canceled by the operator

"The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is 'scared' of Rahul Gandhi and that is why they denied permission for his plane to land at Varanasi's airport", Rai said.

OpIndia Staff
Varanasi Airport refutes Congress alleging Rahul Gandhi's plane was deliberately denied landing permissions, says flight was canceled by operator
Varanasi Airport issued statement saying that flight was canceled by the operator (Image Source: NDTV/Airport Authority)
6

The Varanasi Airport on Tuesday refuted allegations leveled by Congress leader Ajay Rai, who said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plane was deliberately denied landing permission by the airport authorities due to government pressure. The Airport authorities said that the flight was canceled by the charter jet company carrying Gandhi, and that the Varanasi Airport was not at fault. “Please correct your statement as the flight was canceled by the operator,” Varanasi Airport tweeted.

Congress leader Ajay Rai, on February 14, alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s plane was denied permission to land at the Varanasi airport late at night on Monday, February 13, owing to government pressure. He alleged that the authorities cited President’s visit to the city as an excuse and denied permission.

“Gandhi’s plane was scheduled to land at the Babat airport here on his return from Wayanad in Kerala. But the airport authority did not allow his plane to land here due to pressure from the govt. They said there is a traffic jam here and deliberately did not give permission,” Rai claimed as he accused the airport of disallowing the scheduled landing.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is ‘scared’ of Rahul Gandhi and that is why they denied permission for his plane to land at Varanasi’s airport. The prime minister of the country has been anxious ever since Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, they are troubling Rahul,” Rai further asserted.

However, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal issued a statement saying that there was no prior information about Gandhi’s arrival. She also denied allegations that the authorities had refused permission for Gandhi’s plane to land. “The air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been canceled,” Sanyal said.

According to the reports, Gandhi was scheduled to visit Prayagraj for a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. Reports mention that he also wanted to visit Varanasi to offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Reportedly, President Droupadi Murmu also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday evening after she offered prayers at the Kotwal Baba Kaal Bharav temple in Varanasi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi Varanasi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,067FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com