The Maharashtra Police on Saturday, March 4 arrested around 18 Bangladeshi individuals including 10 women for residing illegally in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The police arrested the Bangladeshi individuals based on a tip-off that the individuals would gather to celebrate the marriage anniversary of one of them at a building in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area.

“The police had received a tip-off that some Bangladeshi nationals will gather to celebrate the marriage anniversary of one of them at a building in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area. Acting on it, the officials of Navi Mumbai police’s crime branch raided the premises at night,” the official of Rabale police station was quoted as saying.

According to him, the arrests were made by the Mumbai Police on March 1 and 2. The individuals residing illegally in the district had no valid documents like visas and passports and had been staying in India for the past year.

An offence under the Foreigners Act, 1946 and also the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950 was registered against them and an investigation is on, the police said. Notably, this is third of its kind incident reported in the past week.

In last 3 days:



1. Maharashtra: 18 Bangladeshis (10 women, 8 men) arrested in Thane for illegal stay.



2. Tripura: 3 illegal Bangladeshis arrested from Agartala railway station.



3. West Bengal: 2 Bangladeshis infiltrators arrested in Murshidabad. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 5, 2023

A similar incident was reported from Tripura where three Bangladeshi persons identified as Rasel Ali, Abdul Litan and Md Asif were arrested at Agartala railway station on March 1.

Reports mention that the trio entered Sidhai village through the Indo-Bangla border in West Tripura from the Rajshahi district of Bangladesh Tuesday night and were moving to Kashmir. “The Bangladeshi nationals had boarded a train for Kolkata. Our intel suggests that from Kolkata, they were supposed to move to Kashmir. All of them were produced before a court and further investigation is on,” the investigating officer confirmed.

Also, on February 28, BSF troops arrested two Bangladeshi infiltrators on the Indo-Bangladesh international border in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Reports mention that the officers while on duty in their area suspected suspicious activity on the border and apprehended Bangladeshi infiltrators identified as Mohd Sifat Ali (24) and Mohd Sariful (26) from District Rajshahi, Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi infiltrators admitted during BSF questioning that Halim, son of Islam Ali Godagiri from District Rajshahi, helped them cross the border. They further disclosed that they wanted to travel to Chennai for employment purposes. Both of the captured Bangladeshi infiltrators were sent to Thana Ranitala for further judicial proceedings.