According to a report in the Economic Times, police and intelligence officials in Punjab have informed that nine organisations operating out of six different countries, including Pakistan, are to blame for the growth of terror and bloodshed in the province.

The three organisations linked to Pakistan are the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) of Ranjeet Singh Neeta, the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) of Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and the Khalistan Commando Force of Paramjit Singh Panjwar (KCF).

Hardeep Singer Nijjar of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) is based in Surrey, South East London, while Gurjeet Singh Cheema of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) is based in Canada and Gurmeet Singh aka Bagga and Bhupinder Singh Bhind of KZF are based in Germany.

On the basis of an assessment made by the law enforcement agencies, another key ally, namely Gursharanvir Singh, is based in the UK, Gurjinder Singh in Italy and Purshottam Singh is stationed in France.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of one of the most infamous organisations called Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), hails from the US and masquerades as a political activist.

The most significant role is played by the Indo-Canadian narcotics syndicate, known as ‘Brothers Keepers’ gang, which is comprised of the Grewal and Dhaliwal clans. SFJ chief Pannu is being funded by them, as per a dossier created by government agencies, and they are actively working together to ship Colombian cocaine to Mexico cartels.

A senior Punjab official in charge of counter-insurgency operations informed, “The attempts to revive Khalistan sentiments in Punjab are being clandestinely aided by these groups, as was evident from a series of incidents of vandalism at the Indian High Commission.”

The Sikh population in Canada, which is largely concentrated in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, is observing a steady rise in the number of criminal gangs with Punjabi roots operating out of Toronto and Vancouver.

“The number of gangsters who migrated from Punjab to Canada for murder, attempt to murder and UAPA cases are rising with the likes of Lakhbir Singh Landa, Goldy Brar, Arshdeep Singh aka, Arsh Dalla among others,” stated another official.

Officials also mentioned that Khalistan has caused division among the community in the gurdwara. “Among the diaspora, the Khalistan issue has been a divisive issue in gurdwaras. The gurdwaras with Khalistani leadership funnel funds into activities supporting the movement.”

Donations are also being channelled through civil society organisations in India to strengthen and support such organisations.

The development came amidst intense drama surrounding Sikh Khalistan leader and chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation, Amritpal Singh. He has been designated a fugitive by law enforcements, and they are searching for him.

Many of his close associates, including his uncle and driver, have already been taken into custody by the authorities. Amritpal and his aides are also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over charges of possessing illegal arms after the recovery of illegal weapons from them.