On March 29, Home Minister Amit Shah narrated how political vendetta against him and then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi panned out after the encounter case and the 2002 Gujarat Riots. HM Shah was interviewed by News18 with Group Editor Rahul Joshi during Rising India Summit 2023. He also talked in detail about the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and how his actions in 2013 led to immediate disqualification after getting convicted recently in a defamation case.

‘I was asked to take Modi’s name’

“Let me tell you how the agencies are misused as I have faced it. There was no case of corruption against us filed by Congress. I was named in an encounter case when I started Home Minister. CBI arrested me. There must be recordings if CBI did record it honestly and Congress did not delete it. In 90 per cent of the questions, I was told, “why are you so worried? Take Modi’s name, and we will leave you”. They formed SIT against PM Modi. They filed a fake case of involvement in riots. We did not do chest beating.”

He added, “High Court gave me bail saying there was insufficient proof to arrest me. When I filed an acquittal application in Mumbai court. The court said CBI filed the case on the political injunction and dismissed the case against me.”

Speaking on the allegations levelled by Kejriwal, he said, “Tell me for how long Satyendra Jain is in jail? It has been over 1.5 years. Why is he not getting bail? Why is Sisodia not getting bail? There are courts in this country. Instead of accusing (us) for misusing agencies, everyone should take their case to court.”

‘Congress is spreading misconception’

Speaking on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, HM Shah said the Congress party is spreading misconception over the issue. He added that while the sentence can stay if the court decides, the conviction cannot stay. Pointing out how Rahul Gandhi’s action in 2013 led to the cancellation of the ordinance that the then-Manmohan Singh government had proposed to reverse a Supreme Court judgment over the issue, he said, “Law is clear on an MP’s disqualification. Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance publicly during Manmohan’s tenure. Nobody dared to say anything to Rahul Gandhi then…SC order came when the Congress-led government was in power in 2013. We do not want to make corrections in the Law over the matter.”

In 2013, in Lilly Thomas vs Union of India, Supreme Court’s judgment removed the clause that gave a three-month time period to any lawmaker to get his or her sentence stayed by a higher court. Then-Manmohan Singh-led UPA government brought an ordinance in the house to reverse Supreme Court’s judgment. Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance publicly, and it was cancelled. Fast forward to 2023, his actions have led to immediate disqualification and to the orders that directed him to vacate the government accommodation.

HM Shah questioned why Gandhi and his party had not filed an appeal to get a stay on the conviction. “What kind of arrogance is this? Where does it originate from?” he asked. In reality, even Lok Sabha speakers have no authority to stop the disqualification from happening. Only a court can do so.

No special favours for Gandhis

Regarding the orders to vacate the accommodation, HM Shah questioned why Gandhi should be given any special favours. HM Shah further added PM Modi is being blamed for whatever happened. On the issue of “Democracy in danger in India”, he said, “When the NCP leader was disqualified, why was democracy not in danger? When the NCP leader and Jayalalitha were disqualified, why was democracy not in danger? Why is democracy in danger when a member of Gandhi’s family got disqualified?” He added, “You could have changed the Law, but you tore the ordinance. Why are you beating your chest now?”

When asked about Gandhi’s statement over Veer Savarkar where he said, “I am not going to seek mercy, I am not Savarkar”, HM Shah said, “If he was so adamant, why he got bail?” He added, “Once Mahatma Gandhi did the same. He said, “I am not going to seek forgiveness. I am not going to seek bail.” He should have done the same. Why did he get bail? As far as my knowledge says, he submitted a Rs 15,000 bond to get bail.”

‘Disrespecting Veer Savarkar is wrong’

HM Shah added it was wrong to disrespect Veer Savarkar. “He may not believe us, but he can read the statements of his grandmother on Veer Savarkar. He should see what Indira Ji said about Savarkar. Even his associates are advising him the same.”

No political party is together

When asked about Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee supporting Congress, he said, “What will they do in Bengal? Is Kejriwal going to vacate his seat in Delhi for Rahul Gandhi? Everyone is against each other.” He said, “No unity among the Opposition, Everybody is fighting against each other, but when it comes to standing against PM Modi, we can see them coming together.”

‘Allegations of misuse of central agencies are wrong’

During the interview, HM Shah was asked about the allegations of misusing the central agencies for political reasons. He said, “In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised we would fight against corruption.

Our fight is against corruption.” He pointed out that from 2004 to 2014, Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth 5,000 crores under PMLA Law. However, without making any changes in the Law, ED under the BJP government 2014 has attacked properties worth Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand crores. “Not even 5 per cent belongs to leaders,” he added. He further said CBI registered 5,000 cases in these nine years while not even 500 cases were registered under the UPA regime. Only a fraction of those is against the political leaders.

India to take action against attacks on Indian Mission Abroad, booked under UAPA

During the interview, HM Shah assured India would take action against those involved in attacks on Indian Missions Abroad. “It was the attack on India. We will take action against those involved in the attack; FIR already lodged in Delhi,” said Union Minister Amit Shah when asked about attacks on Indian missions abroad. He further added that UAPA had been imposed, and police have asked for recordings of the incidents. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken.

HM Shah hailed Sikhs for their contribution to India’s freedom. He said, “Contribution of Sikhs to India’s freedom has been immense, every Sikh wants to be with India.”

HM Shah pointed out that he met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann every three months during the operation against pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh. HM Shah pointed out that his meetings with CM Mann should not be seen in connection to any incident or crackdown on Amritpal Singh, as meeting all CMs once in three months is a norm.

He said, “I met Punjab CM every three months. Irrespective of the party, we stand together regarding the security of the country… Many people have been arrested in connection with the Amritpal Singh case. The police and intelligence agencies are working on the case.”HM Shah said irrespective of political rivalry, BJP and the central government stand with every state if there is a law and order situation.

‘BJP will comfortably win Karnataka elections’

Speaking on the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, HM Shah said BJP would comfortably win the elections. He also hailed the Karnataka Government for scrapping 4 per cent Muslim reservation.

He said, “I agree, we got a bit late doing it (scrapping reservation for Muslims). Reservation based on religion is illegal and not in the constitution. There cannot be any reservation based on religion. Congress did it for polarization, and we corrected it.” Muslims have been put under the 10 per cent EWS quota.