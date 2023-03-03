The Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that they had arrested Shahid, a Bhojpuri actor and YouTuber, for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from the school owner. The accused has a prior criminal record, according to the police, and nine cases have been filed against him under the extortion, cheating, snatching, and Weapons Act. The accused reportedly used Hindu aliases while making extortion calls to individuals.

According to reports, Shahid’s friend Fahad had suggested extorting money from the school owner.

Shahid runs an office in the name of ‘Star Films’ at Batla House, they added. “He is also known by other names like Lallan, Laddan, and Raj Singhaniya,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo, said, adding the accused has previously been involved in nine cases of cheating, snatching, extortion and the Arms act.

Shahid told police that his friend Fahad, who is currently lodged in connection with a murder case at Jamia Nagar police station, had asked him to look for a wealthy party. According to authorities, Shahid then learned about a 49-year-old builder who owns two public schools.

दिल्ली पुलिस ने रंगदारी मांगने पर भोजपुरी अभिनेता मोहम्मद शाहिद को गिरफ़्तार किया



◆ शाहिद पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने फोन पर स्कूल संचालक से रंगदारी मांगी थी



Delhi Police | #DelhiPolice | mohammed shahid pic.twitter.com/kP6JrITZQS — News24 (@news24tvchannel) March 3, 2023

According to the authorities, on February 25, 2023, Shahid called his friend Fahad and took the school’s owner on a conference call. The duo threatened the school owner to pay Rs 1 crore within 48 hours. They also threatened to kill the businessman if he failed to give the money. The school owner promptly reported this to the police, and Shahid was detained. A case has been filed under several sections against Shahid.

According to Rajesh Dev, Deputy Commissioner of Southeast Delhi, when the accused’s mobile number was tracked, it was discovered that he was constantly changing his locations. The police, however, arrested the accused from Jangpura in Delhi.