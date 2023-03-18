On Saturday, the Bihar Police arrested YouTuber Manish Kashyap in the case of the ‘fake videos’ of attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu. This is days after the Police issued arrest warrant against Kashyap and another accused Yuvraj Singh Rajput. Kashyap who was absconding in the ‘fake video’ case was arrested by the Police after he surrendered at the Jagdishpur Police Station in Bihar.

According to the reports, Kashyap surrendered as the Bihar Police conducted raids on the possible hideouts of the accused. Police on March 16 constituted a special team to ensure the arrest of the two accused. The officers also froze the bank accounts belonging to Kashyap. According to the reports, the police have frozen Rs 3,37,496 in his SBI account, Rs 51,069 in his IDFC Bank account, Rs 3,37,463 in his HDFC Bank account, and Rs 34,85,909 from SACHTAK Foundation’s HDFC Bank account.

The Police also stated that Kashyap, also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, indulged in financial irregularities and the Police have obtained relevant evidence against his activities. Following this, the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police registered an FIR against Kashyap and Yuvraj Singh and issued a warrant to arrest the two.

It was reported earlier that Kashyap had tweeted a ‘fake video’ of the attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu which went viral over social media. The video was however created by the main accused Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district in rented accommodation in Patna.

“The whole idea behind making a video in Patna was to mislead the police of Bihar and Tamil Nadu. We have cross-checked with the landlord of Rakesh Ranjan Kumar and he has also confirmed that the video was made at his house,” the police spokesperson,” the Police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, accused Kashyap also has seven criminal cases registered in his name. As per the report, after the Pulwama incident, Kashyap was arrested for assaulting Kashmiri traders in Patna’s Lhasa market. Further investigations are underway.