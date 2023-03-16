On Wednesday, the Bihar police decided to arrest YouTuber Manish Kashyap and Yuvraj Singh Rajput, accused in the case of the ‘fake’ videos of attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu. The Police officials also seized all the bank accounts belonging to the duo.

The information was confirmed after Bihar Police shared a series of tweets saying that the warrant of arrest was issued against the two accused in the case. The police also said that a special team has been constituted to ensure the arrest of the two accused. “To ensure the arrest of the above two accused, a special team has been constituted. Raids are also being conducted on the possible hideouts of the accused,” the tweet read.

2. उपरोक्त दोनों अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित करने हेतु एक विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया है, जिसके द्वारा अन्य राज्यों में अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु छापामारी की जा रही है। (2/7) — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) March 15, 2023

The Police have frozen four bank accounts belonging to Kashyap. According to the reports, the police have frozen Rs 3,37,496 in his SBI account, Rs 51,069 in his IDFC Bank account, Rs 3,37,463 in his HDFC Bank account, and Rs 34,85,909 from SACHTAK Foundation’s HDFC Bank account.

The Police also stated that Kashyap, also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, is indulged in financial irregularities and the Police have obtained relevant evidence against his activities. Earlier, several media reports stated that accused Kashyap, Yuvraj Singh, Aman Kumar, and Rakesh Ranjan Kumar had been booked by the Police and that Kashyap and Aman Kumar had been arrested. However, the Police rubbished the claims and said that the accused are yet to be arrested.

The officers said that the news of the arrest of YouTuber Manish Kashyap was fake and misleading. It was spread by a few on social media who posted an old photograph of Kashyap on the fake Twitter handle @manishkashyap43. The handle has been created in March 2023. The Police have arrested Prashant Kumar and Yogendra Dwivedi in the case and sent them to judicial custody.

इस काण्ड के अप्राथमिकी अभियुक्त प्रशांत कुमार पे0 योगेन्द्र द्विवेदी, सा0 बड़का ढकाइच, थाना कृष्णाब्रह्म, जिला बक्सर वर्तमान द्वारा शशिकांत शर्मा, सा0 गणेशपथ, रोड नं0-01, शिवपुरी, थाना शास्त्रीनगर, जिला पटना को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में अग्रसारित किया गया है।(6/7) — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) March 15, 2023

According to the reports, Kashyap tweeted a ‘fake’ video of the attacks on migrant workers from in Tamil Nadu which went viral over social media. The video was however created by the main accused Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district in rented accommodation in Patna. “The whole idea behind making a video in Patna was to mislead the police of Bihar and Tamil Nadu. We have cross-checked with the landlord of Rakesh Ranjan Kumar and he has also confirmed that the video was made at his house,” the police spokesperson,” the Police spokesperson was quoted as saying earlier.

Accused Kashyap also has seven criminal cases registered in his name. As per the report, after the Pulwama incident, Kashyap was arrested for assaulting Kashmiri traders in Patna’s Lhasa market. Moreover, he also has shared several objectionable communal posts in the past.

In the current case, the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police has registered an FIR against Kashyap and Yuvraj Singh and has decided to arrest the two. The police are also conducting searches at the possible hideouts of the accused. Further investigation is underway.