A B.Ed student was shot dead in Bhagalpur of Bihar when he was making a video of a gunfight between two groups. The incident took place on 8th March 2023 in the Rajendra Nagar area of Navgachhiya in Bhagalpur. The youth Ashish was shot in the chest while shooting a video of the scuffle between two groups of local corporators and their goons. He was immediately taken to the hospital but he died during the treatment.

According to reports, the incident took place in Rajendra Colony under the Navgachhiya police station area where Ashish was shot when he was observing the fight between two groups from the terrace of a building. A video of the incident, taken by a person standing near Ashish, has gone viral, which shows that a stray bullet from the gunfight below hit the student and he fell down immediately. The person making the video is seen dropping his phone and screaming ‘Ashish, Ashish’, after seeing the youth falling down.

Disturbing Visual- होली पर बिहार के नवगछिया में दो गुटों के बीच हुई फ़ायरिंग में छत पर खड़े शख्स की मौत, पूरी वारदात का Live वीडियो देखिए. pic.twitter.com/aLd4YgZCG0 — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 9, 2023

After being shot, the student was brought to Navgachhia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. After first aid, he was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur for better treatment. The doctors there declared the student dead.

Ashish’s brother Sachin said that there was a fight between two groups in the street near his house. In the meantime, they went to the terrace to see the scuffle. His brother was also with him. As soon as the two groups clashed, a group opened fire. Ashish was shot in the chest by a bullet fired by someone from the people involved in the fight. Ashish was a second-year student at the Barari teachers’ training college. His father Pradeep Pandit owns a hardware shop in Navgachhiya

According to a report by Prabhat Khabar, Lal Singh, brother of Manish Singh who is a councilor of ward number 10, was badly beaten up by Navgachhiya Municipal Council chairman Preeti Kumari’s husband W Yadav, his brother Pappu Yadav, a gunner, and many other unidentified people. Councillor Manish Singh also reached the spot to rescue his brother. Amid the assault, W Yadav and his associates started firing from the rifles they were carrying, turning the scuffle into a gunfight. They also fired in the air, which resulted in Ashish getting hit on the terrace.

The police are investigating the incident and analysing the video. In the video, the incident of Ashish being shot after the firing is captured. The police have started the process of post-mortem and raids are underway to arrest the accused. Navgachhiya SP Sushant Kumar Saroj said, “The incident has been reported. A video related to this has also surfaced. It is being investigated. Whoever is guilty will not be spared at any cost. Also, a team has been deployed to arrest the accused.”