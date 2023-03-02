On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath registered a new record in his name of serving the longest unbroken term in the state after Independence. CM Yogi Adityanath completed 5 years and 347 days in the office yesterday and outlasted Dr Sampurnanand of the Congress, who had served the office for 5 years and 345 days from 1954 to 1960.

Dr Sampurnanand, Mayawati of the BSP was the first CM to serve out the entire tenure. Nonetheless, she served from 2007 to 2012, a period of 4 years, 307 days, until her party was defeated in the elections.

The following chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, also served for the full term and his administration lasted 5 years, and 4 days. CM Yogi then became Chief Minister in 2017 when the BJP won the election with a landslide victory. The incumbent chief minister led the BJP to a record third straight victory in March 2022 as well.

Govind Ballabh Pant, the state’s first CM, held the position for the longest period of time without an interruption in the area, however from April 1, 1946, to January 23, 1950, he served as the chief minister of the United Provinces. After serving as the CM of Uttar Pradesh from January 24, 1950, to December 28, 1954, for a total of 4 years, and 336 days, he was appointed the Union’s home minister.

In terms of cumulative tenure, Mayawati, who held the position of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times, is in the lead with a total run of more than seven years. However, during three terms as chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav held office for little under seven years.

Yogi Adityanath has already broken the Noida jinx of the former UP CMs, which stated that going to the district guaranteed that the incumbent and their party would not be returned to power. Reports mention that Yogi Adityanath travelled to the district over a dozen times in his previous tenure and returned as the UP CM for a second historic time in March 2022.

“Due to his vision, the CM broke the Noida jinx It was believed in UP that if a CM visited Noida, he or she would lose their seat. Due to this fear, many CMS never visited Noida, However, in the past six years, Yogi Adityanath must have visited Noida at least 25 times and also took oath as CM for the second time on March 25, 2022,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Here’s the broad list of state Chief Ministers who held the office for more than 3 years

Yogi Adityanath (BJP) — 5 years 347 days (serving) — 2017-23

Dr Sampurnanand (Congress) — 5 years 345 days — 1954-60

Akhilesh Yadav (SP) — 5 years 4 days — 2012-17

GB Pant (Congress) — 4 years 336 days –1950-54

Mayawati (BSP) — 4 years 307 days — 2007-12

MS Yadav (SP) — 3 years 257 days — 2003-2007