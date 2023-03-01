DMK worker gifts CM MK Stalin a camel on his 70th birthday

On Wednesday, as a birthday gift for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK party workers hailing from the Thiruvannamalai district presented a camel at the party headquarters.

Not able to get over this. DMK party workers gifted CM MK Stalin a camel on his birthday 😶😶 pic.twitter.com/E3gcZLk0p2 — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) March 1, 2023

During a comical yet awkward incident for CM Stalin, an individual entered with a camel adorned with the DMK’s flag and presented it as a gift to him.

Zakir Shah, a DMK supporter from Tiruvannamalai, transported a two-year-old camel with him to Chennai. The camel was draped in the DMK’s flag as he made his way through the hall with some party members accompanying him towards the CM. However, he was quickly escorted offstage by security personnel.

As per reports, Zakir Shah ensures to present a living animal as a gift to CM Stalin every year on his birthday.

The leader of DMK celebrated by cutting a cake in the company of other party members and offered floral tributes at the memorial of reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy. Afterwards, the leader proceeded to lay wreaths at the samadhis of past Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai located on the Marina beachfront.

In addition to planting a sapling himself, Stalin also generously distributed saplings as gifts to party members and individuals he encountered.

Several opposition party leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and JKNC chief visited Chennai to partake in the celebrations.