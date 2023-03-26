On 23rd March 2023, Sarv Gujarati Samaj Chhattisgarh – an organization of all Gujarati people living in Chhattisgarh state – submitted an application to the SP of Dhamtari district in the state asking him to take an action against Bihar’s deputy chief minister Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks against Gujarati people. On 22nd March 2023, Tejashwi Yadav had insulted the Gujarati community by suggesting that only Gujaratis could be fraudsters in the current scenario, as they would be forgiven for their actions due to the fact that both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are Gujaratis.

The letter signed by Preetesh Gandhi – State President of Sarv Gujarati Samaj Chhattisgarh – said, “The statement made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the media is highly condemnable. He has said in the media that only Gujaratis can be fraudsters.” The letter addressed to the SP was submitted with the Kotwali police station in-charge.

It further states, “He has used such indecent words for benefitting his politics. This statement made by Tejashwi Yadav has hurt the Gujarati community as well as the entire Gujarati people.”

The Gujarati community asked to file an FIR against the RJD leader in this case. The letter concluded by saying, “The Sarv Gujarati Samaj Chhattisgarh state strongly condemns this statement of Tejashwi Yadav. All Gujaratis living in Chhattisgarh are hurt by this statement of Tejashwi Yadav and we all request you take appropriate action by filing an FIR against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. His statement is an insult to all of us.”

Sarva Gujarati Samaj Chhattisgarh chief Pritesh Gandhi said that Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has made indecent and indecent remarks on Gujarati society. In protest against this, they have submitted a memorandum addressed to Dhamtari SP at Kotwali police station in-charge Vishishta Vaidya. “We want strict action against them,” he said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Prasad Vaidya said that the memorandum has been received, and action will be taken as per the orders of higher authorities.

On 22nd March 2023, Bihar’s deputy chief minister said, “In the country’s present scenario, only a Gujarati can be a thug as their thuggee would be forgiven.” Attacking the BJP, he said, who would be responsible if someone runs away with the money of LIC or banks.

The statement is not only a factually incorrect one but is also highly demeaning of the hard-working Gujarati community. And his statement becomes laughable when seen in the light of the scams that took place in Bihar during his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule. When Tejaswi Yadav, who is himself an accused in the Land-for-job scam says something like this, it doesn’t go down very well.