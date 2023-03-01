The Bihar Police has been marred by a case that has surfaced in Raxaul, a sub-divisional town of East Champaran, Bihar wherein an Indian Army soldier was beaten, dragged, harassed, and imprisoned by the Bihar Police. The family of the soldier has demanded justice in the matter while the locals have launched protests against the police action.

The video shows Bihar police officers assaulting a man on the streets of Raxaul. While stopping the person filming the video, the man keeps referring to himself as an army soldier. Radha Mohan, a resident of Belaghati, is the son of Pramod Giri. He was travelling to Raxaul to drop off his wife Kajal, who was taking an exam. During their journey, a person in Lakshmipur allegedly got injured by his car’s side-view mirror.

An FIR was filed by one Naseem Akhtar against Radha Mohan claiming that his uncle got injured and fainted because of the mishap. When Inspector Jitendra Kumar arrived, he ordered take the army man to the police station. Near the main road’s Hazarimal High School, Radha Mohan Giri and along with his family dropped off his wife. As they started to park the car on one side of the road, the sub-inspector started misbehaving with him.

The family persisted in waiting for justice at the police station, but the officers paid them no attention. Even though the Superintendent of Police claimed that necessary action will be initiated against said officers, none of them have been punished yet despite a week having passed since the viral video surfaced.

The copy of the FIR filed by Naseem Akhtar has also been shared by Manish Kashyap, a well-known YouTube journalist from Bihar. Complainant Naseem Akhtar claimed that his uncle fainted due to the injury and it was the army man who abused him.