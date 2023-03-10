In a horrific incident, a 26-year-old dentist was brutally murdered by her male friend on the outskirts of Janipur city of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased has been identified as Dr Sumedha Sharma who was killed by Johar Ganai, son of Mehmood Ganai, a resident of Bhaderwah.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on the occasion of Holi. Dr Sumedha was murdered by Ganai after she reached Johar’s house in Pamposh Colony. The duo engaged in an argument, in the rage of which Ganai grabbed a butcher knife from his kitchen and stabbed the woman. Later, he also stabbed himself and attempted to commit suicide.

However, the accused posted on Facebook before stabbing himself, saying that he was committing suicide as he was fed up with his life. One of his relatives happened to see the post and informed the Janipur Police about the matter. The police immediately reached the spot but found the main gate of the house locked from the inside.

On breaking into the house, the police team saw the accused in critical condition with stab injuries in his abdomen. They also saw Dr Sumedha’s body lying nearby. Reports mention that the woman was lying in a pool of blood on the floor and also had stab injuries in the abdomen.

The accused was then shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where he’s still undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical. The body of the deceased doctor was however handed to her family after the completion of all the medical and legal procedures.

The Police registered an FIR in the case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and began the investigation. According to the initial investigation conducted by the Police, Dr Sumedha and Ganai were dating. Both had completed their BDS education at Dental College Seohra in Jammu, while Dr Sumedha was pursuing her MDS in Delhi.

The Police also revealed that the girl had arrived on vacation for Holi and went right to the accused’s home, where they got into an argument about something, and in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed Dr Sumedha to death with a butcher knife and then attempted suicide by stabbing himself there too.

Dr Sumedha is the daughter of one Kamal Kishore Sharma, a resident of Talab Tillo (Jammu) while the accused, Johar Ganai son of Mehmood Ganai is a resident of Bhaderwah. At present, he lives in Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu. The Police have filed an FIR against Ganai under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are underway.