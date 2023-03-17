Friday, March 17, 2023
Britain set to display Koh-i-noor at the Tower of London as a ‘symbol of conquest’

Koh-i-noor had changed hands over centuries and had been possessed by Mughals, Afghan Emirs, Iranian Shahs and Sikh rulers.

UK: Koh-i-noor to be displayed at Tower of London, history to be retold as 'symbol of conquest'
The Imperial State Crown of the British monarchy, image via Victoria Jones/Getty Images
6

On May 26 this year, the historic diamond Koh-i-Noor (mountain of light) will be put up for display as a ‘symbol of conquest’ at the Tower of London. The new exhibition, which has courted controversy since its announcement, reportedly will explore the history and origin of the diamond in utmost detail.

India has time and again demanded the repatriation of the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the United Kingdom, which currently sits in the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her 1937 coronation.

During the exhibition, the colonial past of the 105.6-carat diamond would be explained and the manner it was ‘given’ (taken away) to Britain in 1849. Koh-i-noor had changed several hands over centuries and was possessed by Mughals, Afghan Emirs, Iranian Shahs, and Sikh rulers before being taken away by the British.

While speaking about the development to CNN, Tower of London’s media manager Sophie Lemangnen informed, “(The exhibit) references its long history as a symbol of conquest, which has passed through many hands.”

The controversial diamond, which is now part of Crown Jewels, was originally unearthed in central Southern India. Reportedly, the East India Company seized Koh-i-Noor from Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849 and handed it over to Queen Victoria.

The diamond was then recut in 1852 by the royal jeweller, Garrad of London, to improve its brilliance. The story of Koh-i-Noor will be retold at the exhibition through a short film and a combination of projections and objects.

The event comes at a time when King Charles and his Queen consort Camilla are set to be crowned in Westminster Abbey in May this year. The keeper of the Jewel House, Andrew Jackson, said that the exhibition will provide visitors with a richer understanding of the jewels’ collection.

“We look forward to expanding the stories we are telling about the Crown Jewels,” he emphasised.

