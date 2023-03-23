Thursday, March 23, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: four Tablighi Jamaat members from Gujarat and MP drown in Narmada, three bodies recovered

OpIndia Staff
Four Tablighi Jamaat members died by drowning in Narmada in Madhya Pradesh
Four Tablighi Jamaat members died by drowning in Narmada in Madhya Pradesh (Image: Hindustan)
18

On March 22, four members of Tablighi Jamaat drowned in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, three of those who died were from Gujarat, and one was from Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Anjad Police Station area’s Mohipuri, district Badwani at around 10 AM. The police were informed about the incident. The rescue operation was initiated to recover the bodies.

Reportedly, eleven members came to Mirzapur to participate in a Tablighi Jamaat event. Ten among them were from Gujarat, and one was from Mirzapur’s Manawar Police Station area. They went to Mohipura to take a bath in Narmada.

One of them slipped and fell into deep waters. Three members of the group jumped to rescue him, but none could come out. The other seven are safe. Those who died were between the ages of 30 to 40. The dead bodies of Asra, Junaid and Mohammad Kifayatullah were recovered.

Tablighi Jamaat gained prominence during Covid

Tablighi Jamaat is a global Islamic missionary movement that urges Muslims to return to the way Islam was practised during the time of Prophet Muhammad. The focus is on rituals, dress, and personal behaviour, and it is considered one of the most influential Islamic religious movements of the 20th century. It has become the world’s second-largest Muslim congregation after the Islamic holy pilgrimage of Hajj. It came in the news in India when the gathering of its members in Delhi became one of the earliest hotspots of Coronavirus in the country. The Tablighi Jamaat event was not only attended by Indian Islamic clerics but also by foreign nationals.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

