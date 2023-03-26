A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member named Santosh Sharma received a beheading threat in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, through a letter left on his car’s wiper in a green envelope. The letter advised him to stop working against the Muslim community. The police have filed a case and are searching for the perpetrator. The incident occurred on 23 March 2023. Santosh Sharma is the Regional Organiser of VHP.

The incident took place in Indore’s Musakhedi area, where Santosh Sharma, a VHP leader living in Gokul Residency, reported to the police about receiving death threats from an unidentified accused on March 24. While out for purchasing fruits with his friend Sharad and driver Yogesh, Sharma parked his Innova car at a restaurant. Upon returning to the car, he found a green envelope placed on the wiper of the car.

Upon opening the green envelope, Santosh Sharma discovered a threatening message, calling him a kafir and warning him to cease working against Islamic extremism. The letter also included a beheading threat if he refused to comply. Santosh Sharma believes that this was an attempt to intimidate him. He filed a complaint with Tilak Nagar police station, and the authorities initiated an investigation to apprehend the culprit.

Indore has seen multiple incidents of death threats being directed toward Hindutva leaders. Previously, Tannu Sharma, a Bajrang Dal leader, as well as lawyer Anil Naidu and advocate Manish Gadkar, had received such threats. Additionally, Manish Gadkar has claimed that his office was attacked by three assailants, including someone named Junaid, and some of the individuals responsible for threatening him have been arrested by the police.