The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday detained one individual named Junaid for assaulting a lawyer in the city of Indore. The lawyer who has been identified as Manish Gadakar is associated with Hindu Mahasabha. Reports mention that Manish was beaten by 3 persons, one of whom has been identified as Junaid.

According to the reports, Junaid arrived at Manish’s Tilak Nagar office to seek consultation over his brother’s bail procedure. However, Manish asked him to come in the later hours of the day as he was busy. In the evening, Junaid brought two other people to the victim’s office and threatened him from posting social media posts against Muslims.

Later, the trio assaulted the lawyer and warned him from using social media against Muslims. The men threatened Manish saying that he would be killed if he posts anything against Muslims on Facebook. The victim was immediately shifted to the local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Manish stated that the men came under the guise of seeking help to attain their relative’s bail but were fully prepared to launch an attack on me. “They had planned the assault well in advance and executed it in the evening at my office”, he said. Reports suggest that the accused were keeping a continuous watch on Manish’s office for the past two days and executed the attack on Tuesday.

Manish Gadkar helped police arrest PFI spy

It is important to note that Manish Gadkar is the one who helped the Police in identifying and arresting a Popular Front of India (PFI) spy in the Sadar Bazar area. Gadkar, in January this year, had complained against a ‘law student’, Sonu Mansuri, who was recording a video in the court during a case involving a Bajrang Dal leader.

Manish informed the police about Mansuri’s activities after which she was arrested and interrogated by the police. The police during the investigation also recovered a huge amount of cash from the PFI spy. The victim is associated with Hindu Mahasabha and has been active in campaigns against loudspeakers used for Azaan in Masjids.

In the current case, the Sadar Bazar Police in Madhya Pradesh has arrested Junaid for assaulting a lawyer associated with Hindu Mahasabha. Further investigations into the case are underway.