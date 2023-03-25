Saturday, March 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMamata Banerjee will campaign for JDS in upcoming Karnataka elections, says HD Kumaraswamy after...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee will campaign for JDS in upcoming Karnataka elections, says HD Kumaraswamy after meeting her in Kolkata

The meeting between Mamata Banerjee and HD Kumaraswamy took place amid efforts by leaders of several opposition parties to form a cohesive opposition alliance in order to challenge BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Deccan Herald
Image via Deccan Herald
9

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a visit from Janata Dal – Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Kolkata. They met to talk about the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, and the developments in national politics.

The discussion was held at the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s Kalighat residence. The Bengal CM also assured the ex-JDS president that she will campaign for his party in the 2023 state assembly elections.

The meeting between the two took place amid efforts by leaders of several opposition parties to form a cohesive opposition alliance in order to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata’s meeting with Kumaraswamy occurred one day after the CM met with her colleague from Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. According to her party, she reiterated the necessity of bolstering India’s federal framework and ensuring accountability at all levels of government during her meeting with the Odisha CM.

Mamata Banerjee’s stand against ‘outsiders’ in Bengal

Notably, TMC continuously described the BJP as ‘a party of outsiders’ as a strategy in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Referring to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as an ‘outsider,’ she claimed, “There is no place for outsiders in Bengal. Those who have made Bengal their home out of love are our friends. They are our people. But those who come just before elections to foment communal trouble are nothing but outsiders.”

She went further and alleged her party consider only those ‘pan masala-chewing, tilak-sporting’ people sent from states like Uttar Pradesh ‘to foment trouble’ before elections in West Bengal as outsider goons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed her remarks and said branding BJP leaders as ‘outsiders’ is an insult to the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the principles of the Indian Constitution.

She once more alluded to the BJP as an ‘outsider party’ in Goa in 2019. She even invoked her caste card and called herself a ‘Brahmin.’ She urged people to vote against BJP in the state elections and added that she does not want ‘outsiders to control Goa.’

She even accused the doctors of being ‘outsiders’ in 2019 when doctors across the state shut down services in a show of protest after doctors and interns at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were attacked following the death of Mohammed Sayeed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,724FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com