Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal today took a dig at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and said that the Trinamool Congress has no chance of winning elections in Goa. Both the regional parties are trying to go national by contesting upcoming state assembly elections in various states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa in next few months.

You might give a lot of importance to TMC but I don't think it stands anywhere in the race: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in Panaji, Goa #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nZqkhTpEDr — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Kejriwal, while addressing media in Goa said that everyone is giving too much importance to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC as it doesn’t stand a chance of winning elections. He said that TMC does not even have 1% vote share as of now and since they came to Goa only three months back democracy does not work this way.

Mamata Banerjee, during the run up to 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections had played the ‘outsider’ card to play up sentiments against the BJP and claimed how the TMC and its leaders are Bengalis and must be elected. Interestingly, a party with roots in West Bengal also played the same card in Goa earlier this month.

Banerjee had earlier last week visited Goa and claimed how she does not want ‘outsiders’ to ‘control’ Goa.

We want BJP to end in Goa. Everyone needs to unite to defeat BJP in Goa. I didn't come to counter you, I don't want outsiders to control Goa…I also belong to a Brahmin family, I am a Brahmin. I don't need to take a character certificate from BJP: WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Goa pic.twitter.com/xakvWb0xdI — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Banerjee had last week said that the TMC wants the BJP to end in Goa and urged everyone to unite to defeat the BJP. She also played her caste card and claimed how she is a Brahmin and added that she does not want ‘outsiders to control Goa’. Banerjee, herself, was born and brought up in Kolkata and has done her schooling and higher education all in Kolkata, West Bengal.