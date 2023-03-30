On Saturday, March 25, 2023, a large number of Muslims in the United States offered Taraweeh prayers at the famous Times Square in New York. Hundreds of Muslims gathered at Times Square broke their Roza (fast) and offered Islamic prayers by blocking one the busiest roads in New York.

New York Mayor approves Muslim night prayers at the Times Square in the month of #Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/O7EpRFycu8 — Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) March 29, 2023

Muslim social media influencer SQ organized the event in association with Muslims Giving Back and Droplets of Mercy. The Holy Quran reciters Faisal Latif and Faraj Hasan led the prayer at Maghrib, and free iftar meals were provided. The event was sponsored by Project ZamZam. The organisers said that this is the first time in history that such an event took place at the iconic place.

Muslims Giving Back claimed to have given away more than 2,000 meals in collaboration with food sponsors. As seen in the videos of the event, a huge number of people attended the Taraweeh prayers. Motivational speakers and social media influencers were invited to deliver speeches at the event. The devotees occupied large portions of 44th Street and Broadway, blocking the roads during the event.

Media reports state the motive behind organizing the event was to let the non-Muslims see how Ramzan is observed.

Social media influencer SQ, who organised the event, claimed that Islamophobia is on a rise yet Islam is the fastest-growing religion in the world. However, he also asserted that Islam is one of the most misunderstood religions as well. SQ also claimed that conducting the event at Times Square served as an opportunity for Muslims to come together as well as help the non-Muslims learn about Islam.

He said that the event was organised at the iconic location for a reason. “We’re here to explain our religion to all those that don’t know what Islam is all about. Islam is a religion of peace,” he said.

More than a prayer event at Times Square, apparently it was a Dawah event intended to convert non-Muslims to Islam. Yamina Kezadri of Muslims Giving Back told The National News that the event was “an example of Dawah through action.” It is notable that Dawah is an act of inviting or calling people to convert to Islam.

Terming the conversion of two non-Muslims to Islam by the end of the event, SQ claimed it to be the highlight of the event.

In an Instagram post, SQ asserted that two non-Muslims accepted Islam. However, the numbers could have been better. He added that his goal is to establish the “Haqq of Islam and give dawah.”

Members of the Jamil Foundation for Children and Youth distributed free copies of the Quran in English and Spanish.

Notably, during the month of Ramzan last year, Hundreds of Muslims broke their fast and performed the congregational Taraweeh in Times Square in New York City for the first time ever.