On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the much-awaited 13.71 km Krishnarajapura (KR Puram) to Whitefield (Kadugodi) Namma Metro line, which could benefit lakhs of IT professionals working in the tech corridor of Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro.



(Source: DD)

Officials with the Bangalore Metro Rail Company (BMRCL) have stated that commercial operations will commence from 7 am onwards on Sunday. The stretch is constructed as part of phase II of Namma Metro’s extended purple line, which runs from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.50 km) and it would shorten travel time on this route by 40% besides easing the traffic congestion in the city.

At around 1:00 p.m., PM Modi arrived at the Whitefield metro station and inaugurated the route. Then, he rode the train from there to Sri Satya Sai hospital and back with students, metro employees, and other passengers.

PM @narendramodi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life.

Prior to boarding the train, the Prime Minister was spotted purchasing a ticket at the Whitefield station. Thawar Chand Gehlot the governor of Karnataka, and Basavaraj S Bommai, the chief minister, were in his company.

Bengaluru’s metro network will extend 69.66 kilometres and include 63 stops once the new line is operational. After Delhi, the city’s metro system will have the second-largest operating network. According to BMRCL officials, the opening of the line will help five to six lakh local residents serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, at a cost of 4,249 crores.

There will be 12 stations on the railway. BMRCL will operate five trains on the line, with a frequency of every ten minutes, and a travel time of 23 minutes between two destinations.

By the middle of the year, the 2 km line from Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura is likely to be operational. A new station, Benniganahalli (formerly known as Jyotipuram), will be opened in between the two existing ones.

In addition to this, he also inaugurated ‘Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research’ (SMSIMSR) & ‘Sri Sathya Sai Rajeswari Memorial Block’, a completely free-of-cost medical college and hospital, at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapura district.

PM Modi holds ‘huge rally’ in Davanagere

In the run-up to the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, the prime minister spoke at the massive ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatre Maha Sangama’ rally in Davanagere and asserted that only his party can guarantee the state’s overall development.

Gratitude for the warm welcome. Only BJP can ensure all-round development of Karnataka. Watch from Davanagere.

He highlighted that the BJP has transformed the ‘Politics of Perception’ in the country into the ‘Politics of Performance,’ noting that India had been embroiled in ‘dirty politics’ for years. “Our country had been mired in dirty politics for years. What prevailed in the country then was the politics of allegation and blame game. But since coming to power, the BJP has transformed the ‘Politics of Perception’ in the country into the ‘Politics of Performance’.”

Attacking the opposition, he emphasised, “Karnataka saw and suffered opportunistic and selfish governments for a long time, which affected its progress. That is why a stable government of the BJP is the need of the hour, in the interest of the state’s development.”

“Karnataka had seen years of governance by selfish and opportunistic alliances. Such governments inflicted grave harm to the state,” he proclaimed.

The BJP stalwart, in a stinging strike on Congress, remarked, “BJP wants to make Karnataka the driving force for a developed India. However, the Congress sees Karnataka as merely a means to fill the pockets of some of its leaders.” He added that Congress shouts ‘Modi Teri Qabr Khudegi,’ (Modi you will die) but they are unaware that the people of Karnataka say ‘Modi Tera Kamal Khilega’ (Modi you will win).

He had chastised Congress, earlier this month, for the same comment, while addressing a public rally at the inauguration event of the Bengaluru-Mysuru motorway in Mandya, Karnataka.

He also took a veiled dig at the former chief minister of Karnataka and congress leader Siddaramaiah for slapping a party worker. “Those who can’t respect their own party workers, how will they respect the people of Karnataka.”

Referring to his government as ‘pro-poor,’ he stressed that the BJP in Karnataka has worked for the marginalised people of the state. “Our government has been empowering the Dalits, poor, women and the oppressed sections. Ours has been a pro-poor government.”

He observed that the mega rally is an indication that BJP will return to power in the state. He also announced that Karnataka had made the decision to reinstate the double-engine government in their state.

Prior to the event, Prime Minister Modi staged a major road show, during which a large audience lined the streets, chanted his name and showered him with petals.

He also paid his homage to the great visionary leader Sir M. Visvesvaraya who was born in Chikkaballapur district and visited a museum that ‘celebrates his life and accomplishments.’

Chikkaballapura is closely associated with the great visionary, Sir M. Visvesvaraya. Today, I paid homage to him and also visited a museum that celebrates his life and accomplishments.

The current Karnataka Assembly’s tenure is set to expire on May 24. The Electoral Commission is anticipated to make a formal declaration regarding the election schedule soon.