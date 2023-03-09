On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was criticised by the son of Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh for his comments against India in the United Kingdom. Rajasthan Tourism Minister’s son, Anirudh who is believed to be close to Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said, “Rahul Gandhi has gone bonkers. Who insults one’s own country in another country’s Parliament? Or perhaps he considers Italy his homeland.”

Anirudh Singh tweeted, tagging a news article, that quoted Rahul as claiming that “Mikes in our Parliament are silenced” during an event in London held in the Grand Committee Room of the British House of Commons. Singh is close to Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the Gehlot govt in 2020.

Gandhi said during a speech at a London event that the foundations of Indian democracy were under “brutal attack,” and he grieved that democratic nations throughout the globe, such as the US and Europe, had not taken note. “Can he not speak all this garbage in India? Or he genetically prefers European soil?” Anirudh tweeted.

He also called Gandhi anti-national and said, “Who badmouths one’s own country on an international platform? It’s as anti-national as it can get. He is anti-national. This is ridiculous.” He, while exclusively talking to Times Now, also praised the Modi-led government and said that the Indian democracy today is far stronger than it has ever been. “Our PM is not an authoritarian. He is a democratically elected PM and by saying things against India, Gandhi questioned the integrity of the PM as well. This is an absolute attack on India,” he noted.

Reportedly, there was no immediate reaction from the Minister over the matter. Anirudh also retweeted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s tweet in which the latter mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving improper answers during an interview in London.

The BJP spokesperson backed Singh’s comments and tweeted, “Not just BJP but even Congress leaders are now calling out Rahul Gandhi for his betrayal of Bharat. Hopefully, now Congress leaders will realize that seeking foreign intervention into our internal affairs is nothing short of BHARAT SE DHOKHA.”

Vishvendra Singh was one of the most well-known Congress MLAs who revolted with Pilot against the Gehlot administration in 2020. He was still the tourist minister at the time, but the Congress leadership had him removed for trying to organize a protest in support of Pilot’s failed uprising. Later, he was reinstated as a minister after Congress leadership managed to pacify some of the rebels.