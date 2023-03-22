Wednesday, March 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRohingya man obtains voter ID, Aadhar and passport, travels to foreign countries, shopkeeper Izharul...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rohingya man obtains voter ID, Aadhar and passport, travels to foreign countries, shopkeeper Izharul Haq arrested for providing help

On Monday, Haq was arrested from Pauharipur on Gadwar Marg. He assisted Arman, alias Abu Talha, a Rohingya, in obtaining a passport.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Newstrack
9

On Tuesday, March 21, Ballia Police arrested a shopkeeper who allegedly helped an illegal immigrant Rohingya to obtain an Indian passport. Izharul Haq, the alleged accused, resides on Bilthara Road and runs a bangle store in the Vishunipur area.

On Monday, Haq was arrested from Pauharipur on Gadwar Marg. He assisted Arman, alias Abu Talha, a Rohingya, in obtaining a passport.

Talha and Abdul Amin were arrested on March 14 by the Varanasi Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team, who also found three Indian passports, multiple Aadhaar cards, two Indian voter identification cards, a PAN card, a UNHRC card, an ATM card, some foreign currency, two mobile phones, and a foreign SIM card in their possession.

During the police interrogation, Arman alias Abu Talha had disclosed this information. He stated that he is a Rohingya refugee who arrived in India in 2008 through the Indo-Myanmar international border and has been living there ever since. He formerly worked in a store in Manipur before moving to Ballia. He moved into a leased house and began residing in the Umarganj neighbourhood. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Armaan alias Abu Talha obtained a voter’s card from the brother of a former village head.

On the basis of a voter card, he managed to obtain PAN and Aadhar card. He received assistance from bangle store owner Izharul Haq in obtaining a passport. Armaan, alias Abu Talha, travelled to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for ‘business’ purposes. In 2022, Talha returned to India and was staying in Pandua town of West Bengal’s Hooghly district. He was nabbed by the ATS when he came to Ballia for work related to some documents. On the basis of the details revealed by Abu Talha, the police are taking action against the other accused persons.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP police news, fake passport, rohingya refugees
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,333FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com