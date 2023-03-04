Saturday, March 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUAE not to renew visas of Pakistanis depriving their children of education
News Reports
Updated:

UAE not to renew visas of Pakistanis depriving their children of education

During the interview, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi said that the country has decided to place stringent measures in order to make people follow Wadeema law

ANI
Pakistan UAE
Image Source: The Dawn
8

The United Arab Emirates government has decided not to renew the visas to Pakistanis parents who deprive their children of the right to education, Geo News reported.

While talking in a television interview, UAE Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi asserted the importance of education for children. “The UAE government has decided to take action against parents who violate laws protecting children,” he added. The Emirati envoy also said, “Wadeema law is for Pakistanis who possess a work or residence visa.”

He also stated that those who violate the law can be deported from the UAE.”In the future, visas will be granted to Pakistanis who will assure full implementation of Wadeema law,” he added.

During the interview, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi said that the country has decided to place stringent measures in order to make people follow Wadeema law, according to Geo News.

“Under the Wadeema law, a large number of Pakistanis who possess work visas in the UAE are violating laws regarding children’s rights,” he said.

He further stated that the Wadeema law defines the children’s right to education and a huge number of Pakistanis are depriving their children of the right by making their children sit at home.

“The government has made tough decisions in this regard at an important meeting in the past,” he said, adding that the rules regarding the rights of children with families living in the UAE must be strictly enforced.

He urged expatriate Pakistani parents in the UAE to ensure their children’s education and protect their rights including those related to health and freedoms.

The consul general also told Geo News that the UAE houses a population of 16 to 17 million Pakistanis.

Commenting on whether the law applies to other Pakistanis, Al-Remeithi said that there is no such restriction on Pakistani nationals applying for a visit visa, reported Geo News.

“The UAE government will welcome Pakistan coming to the UAE on a tourist visa and there is no restriction on them from visiting the country,” the envoy clarified.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUAE Pakistan
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,735FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com