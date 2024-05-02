On Thursday (2nd May), Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera slammed Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Sushil Anand Shukla for insulting and defaming her amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Khera posted on X ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Korba, Chhattisgarh alleging that the party and its leaders cared less about a woman’s dignity.

“Kaka’s fascination for ‘Dushil’ is more important than a woman’s honour. But, I am a girl, I am fighting. Didi is welcome in the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram’s mother Kausalya,” Khera posted.

In another tweet, she claimed that a woman was not safe in the holy land of Mother Kausalya’s maternal home. “Patriarchy just knows how to demean and defame and insult women. Will expose,” she stated.

This comes after a video of Khera went viral over the internet in which she could be seen crying and talking to somebody over the phone. Khera in the video could be heard saying that she had been insulted and that it had happened for the first time in her entire life.

“Today whatever has happened is very terrible. I have been insulted and this has never happened in my entire life of 40 years. He was screaming at me and also asked me to get out. Whenever I talk to him, he yells at me. Now I can’t stay in this party anymore,” she could be heard saying.

It is believed that the issue emerged after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge visited Janjgir Champa district in Chhattisgarh for campaigning amid Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The verbal brawl is said to have emerged between Congress leaders Sushil Anand Shukla and Radhia Khera over issuing a statement to the media after the rally. Khera along with other local leaders was in the Congress Bhavan when the duo engaged in a verbal fight. It escalated so much so that Khera was asked to leave the Bhavan.

After that, she could be seen crying and complaining about the insult to someone over the phone, the video of which is making rounds over social media.

BJP’s Kedar Gupta suggests Khera to join BJP

Amid the controversy, BJP’s Kedar Gupta expressed solidarity over the incident and suggested Khera to join BJP. “Whatever has happened is really very sad. This is Kausalya Maa’s maternal home land and any woman’s insult will not be tolerated here. You please save yourself from Congress. Rest assured that nothing will happen to you in Chhattisgarh. This is Modi’s guarantee. Congress talks about women’s empowerment and safety and does not even care about its women leaders. This is sad,” Gupta said.

Also MLA of Pandariya Constituency, BJP’s Bhavan Bohra also extended his support to the woman. “Be fearless, as long as the lotus is blooming in Chhattisgarh, you do not need to fear. In this fight of yours, whether the Congressmen who have pledged their souls join you or not, we all are standing with you,” he said.

बहन @Radhika_Khera जी, हमारा छत्तीसगढ़ भाँचा राम का ननिहाल हैं और यहाँ महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए “मोदी जी की गारंटी” है।



आप निर्भीक रहिए, जब तक छत्तीसगढ़ में कमल खिला हुआ है, तब तक किसी “कका” या उसके विशेष मोह “दुशील” से डरने की आपको कोई ज़रूरत नहीं है। आपकी इस लड़ाई में भले… — Bhawna Bohra (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhawnaBohrabjp) May 2, 2024

Meanwhile, PCC President Chattisgarh Deepak Baij has commented on the matter saying that this is an internal matter of the Congress party and it will soon be resolved. “BJP need not interfere in the party affairs. This is our internal matter and we’ll look into it. BJP should look into their party affairs,” he said.