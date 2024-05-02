Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Afzal pretends to be Rahul to befriend minor Hindu girl and rapes her,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Afzal pretends to be Rahul to befriend minor Hindu girl and rapes her, victim held hostage for forced conversion

Afzal and his brother Iqrar Ahmed locked the victim in a room and pressurised her to marry the former and embrace Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image from Sentinel Assam
Representative Image via Sentinel Assam
5

A girl from Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj was raped and forced into conversion by a man named Afzal, reported Hindustan. He had approached her and claimed to be a Hindu to get into a relationship with her, as per the victim’s complaint. She has leveled grave allegations against him as well as his family members.

The victim revealed that four years ago Afzal Ahmed, a resident of Ward 2 introduced himself as Rahul and proposed to her by masquerading as a Hindu. She was a minor at the time. The two then began a romantic affair and he sexually exploited her after some time.

She informed that on 27th November last year, the accused called her to his house where she realised the truth about his identity. The girl further charged that he and his family held her captive. Afzal and his brother Iqrar Ahmed locked the victim in a room and pressurised her to marry the former and embrace Islam. Police have now booked Afzal Ahmed, Iqrar Ahmed, their father Abrar Ahmed and mother under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl underwent a medical examination on 1st May. Surendra Pratap Singh, in charge of Sarkada police station, stated that raids are being conducted to apprehend the culprits.

Notably, a few days ago on the 25th of April, a woman filed a police complaint in Haldwani that Atharuddin who ran a mobile shop took the number of her 17-year-old daughter when she visited the place to recharge her device. He sent dirty text messages to the minor and even pretended to be Sikh. He even stalked her to college stop and tried to hold her hand and molest her on the way. “Do what you want to do. I am not afraid of anyone. I will kidnap the girl in front of everyone,” he threatened when an acquaintance of the underage female confronted him and issued death threats to the person.

According to Bajrang Dal worker Joginder Singh Rana, the victim was nearly ten years younger than the Muslim male. He added that the offender lacked any legal documentation to operate the store and reportedly had stored numerous other phone numbers of Hindu girls on his phone, along with inappropriate conversations with them. The perpetrator was dragged out of his shop and assaulted by the locals when his action came to light.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serial fake news peddler Prashant Bhushan, Congress handles and others spread false claims over PM Modi’s photo on Cowin certificate

OpIndia Staff -
The Health Ministry stated that the image of PM Modi had been removed from the COVID-19 vaccine certificates due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
News Reports

Jack Dorsey, the Leftist who wanted to burn the world: Twitter co-founder supports violent protestors at Columbia. Here is how he fomented trouble in...

Anurag -
In February 2021, OpIndia reported how Twitter under Jack Dorsey decided to defy an order by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India to block or remove 1,178 accounts from the social media website. These accounts were on the radar of security forces as Pakistani-run accounts tried to incite people amid the ongoing Farmer's Protest.

‘I was fired as DD head in 2004 despite being an OBC journalist’: Deepak Chaurasia exposes Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy on OBC representation in media

CNN wants India to turn into a Sharia state and labels resisting it as Islamophobic: Its latest oped proves the Western media despises Hindus

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, who served under Imran Khan, comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi

Pakistani Imam claims Ayesha has done a brave act by ‘accepting’ an unworthy Hindu infidel’s heart, and the heart will now bow before Allah

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com