A girl from Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj was raped and forced into conversion by a man named Afzal, reported Hindustan. He had approached her and claimed to be a Hindu to get into a relationship with her, as per the victim’s complaint. She has leveled grave allegations against him as well as his family members.

The victim revealed that four years ago Afzal Ahmed, a resident of Ward 2 introduced himself as Rahul and proposed to her by masquerading as a Hindu. She was a minor at the time. The two then began a romantic affair and he sexually exploited her after some time.

She informed that on 27th November last year, the accused called her to his house where she realised the truth about his identity. The girl further charged that he and his family held her captive. Afzal and his brother Iqrar Ahmed locked the victim in a room and pressurised her to marry the former and embrace Islam. Police have now booked Afzal Ahmed, Iqrar Ahmed, their father Abrar Ahmed and mother under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl underwent a medical examination on 1st May. Surendra Pratap Singh, in charge of Sarkada police station, stated that raids are being conducted to apprehend the culprits.

Notably, a few days ago on the 25th of April, a woman filed a police complaint in Haldwani that Atharuddin who ran a mobile shop took the number of her 17-year-old daughter when she visited the place to recharge her device. He sent dirty text messages to the minor and even pretended to be Sikh. He even stalked her to college stop and tried to hold her hand and molest her on the way. “Do what you want to do. I am not afraid of anyone. I will kidnap the girl in front of everyone,” he threatened when an acquaintance of the underage female confronted him and issued death threats to the person.

According to Bajrang Dal worker Joginder Singh Rana, the victim was nearly ten years younger than the Muslim male. He added that the offender lacked any legal documentation to operate the store and reportedly had stored numerous other phone numbers of Hindu girls on his phone, along with inappropriate conversations with them. The perpetrator was dragged out of his shop and assaulted by the locals when his action came to light.