Days after Rahul Gandhi received flak for engaging in anti-India propaganda at Cambridge University, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defence but ended up betraying the party’s elitist mindset.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Udit Raj claimed, “Rahul Gandhi has the standard to speak at Oxford University while Modi has the standard to speak on the radio (referring to his popular programme ‘Mann ki Baat).”

“Modi forces his party workers to listen to his radio programme. Else none would have bothered to even listen to him,” he further claimed.

In his vicious attempt to deride Prime Minister Narendra Modi as not worthy of appearances at foreign institutions, Udit Raj even confused the ‘University of Oxford’ with the ‘University of Cambridge.’ Raj did not know that while both Oxford and Cambridge are esteemed Universities, Rahul Gandhi has never delivered a talk at Oxford.

While reacting to his remarks, BJP leader Tom Tom Vadakkan told Republic TV, “Udit Raj has no idea what he is speaking. He is continuously claiming it to be Oxford University while it is Cambridge…Udit Raj needs some counselling. PM Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is highly appreciated.”

For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the US Congress, the Australian Parliament and several other prestigious places.

#WATCH |On Congress’ slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’, Udit Raj says, “It’s a political language.When PM speaks of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’,does he mean he wants to kill Congress or deregister it?…If country has to be healthy,essential that ‘rajnaitik kabar’ of PM Modi be dug…” pic.twitter.com/kPM1WIIsO0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 25, 2023

This is however not the first time that Congress leader Udit Raj has courted controversy. Last month, he was seen rationalising death threats, directed at PM Modi, issued by Congress leaders such as Pawan Khera.

“It’s a political language. When the PM speaks of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, does he mean he wants to kill Congress or deregister it?… If the country has to be healthy, essential that ‘rajnaitik kabar’ (political grave) of PM Modi be dug…” Udit Raj attempted to justify the slogans.