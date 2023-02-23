On 23rd February 2023, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi” calling for his figurative death as a politician.

In this video, Congress leaders chanted “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi”. Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala and other leaders are seen in this video. Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding the plane as the Assam police had requested to stop him. This came after Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen.”

At 11:30 pm on Monday, Indian National Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera made the remarks against the Prime Minister at a press conference in Delhi. PM Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi. Pawan Khera, while accusing Narendra Modi of favoring businessman Gautam Adani, called him Narendra Gautamdas Modi. He further said that his full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi but his actions are like Gautamdas (literally meaning a servant of Gautam). Pawan Khera essentially implied that PM Modi is serving the interests of Gautam Adani. Cases were registered by BJP leaders against the Congress spokesperson in Lucknow and Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

This is not the first time that the opponents of the BJP government in the center and various states have used the phrase of burying somebody while registering their so-called protests. Many other Islamists have also raised slogans to bury Hindutva in the past few years, especially during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 and 2020.

A complaint was lodged with the Aligarh police station regarding certain slogans that were chanted against Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Aligarh Muslim University. The shocking slogan in the protest in AMU was ‘Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ki dharti par’ meaning “Yogi, you will be buried in the AMU’s soil”. Similarly, AMU students had raised slogans during the anti-CAA protests saying Hindutva, Savarkar, etc. will be buried in AMU.

Now, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders have raised slogans against Pm Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport terminal saying Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi.