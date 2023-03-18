Saturday, March 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP CM Yogi Adityanath becomes the first chief minister to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple...
News Reports
Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath becomes the first chief minister to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple over 100 times

OpIndia Staff
Image via Newstrack
5

On Saturday, March 18, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath achieved a unique feat. CM Yogi visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the 100th time in the last six years on Saturday morning after offering prayers there.

During his six years tenure as chief minister, Yogi Adityanath averaged a visit to Varanasi every 21st day. Along with offering prayers to Mahadev, CM Yogi also reviews Together development work in the holy city.

Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath has visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple more frequently than any other chief minister in the state—in fact, across the nation. Yogi Adityanath worships here and uses the Shodashopachar method of worship.

During this, Shodashopachar and Panchopachara Pooja are conducted, and Shodasha mantras such as Purush Sukta’s Namaste Rudra and Rudra Sukta’s Namaste Rudra, among others are recited.

Along with assessing the law and order, he surveys the development projects on his visit. The administration of the Kashi Vishwanath temple was also quite impressed with Yogi Adityanath’s accomplishments as Chief Minister. Speaking to OpIndia, Sunil Verma, CEO of the temple administration, termed this record count as a government figure.

He stated that no records of who attended the temple and how frequently are kept by the temple administration. But, Yogi Adityanath has come to Kashi Vishwanath more than any other chief minister in history.

Yogi Adityanath’s two-day tour, according to the office of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was related to the prime minister’s scheduled visit to Varanasi. On March 24 of this month, PM Modi is expected to visit Varanasi.

CM Yogi also created a record by becoming the first chief minister to visit Kaal Bhairav Temple 100 times during his tenure as CM. Notably, Kaal Bhairav is called the ‘Kotwal of Kashi’.

He performed “aarti” and offered prayers at the temple on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also went to the Circuit House to examine the newly constructed building.

On Friday evening, after arriving in Varanasi, CM Yogi conducted an on-site inspection of the construction projects and delivered instructions to the officials.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,961FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com