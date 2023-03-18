On Saturday, March 18, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath achieved a unique feat. CM Yogi visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the 100th time in the last six years on Saturday morning after offering prayers there.

During his six years tenure as chief minister, Yogi Adityanath averaged a visit to Varanasi every 21st day. Along with offering prayers to Mahadev, CM Yogi also reviews Together development work in the holy city.

Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath has visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple more frequently than any other chief minister in the state—in fact, across the nation. Yogi Adityanath worships here and uses the Shodashopachar method of worship.

During this, Shodashopachar and Panchopachara Pooja are conducted, and Shodasha mantras such as Purush Sukta’s Namaste Rudra and Rudra Sukta’s Namaste Rudra, among others are recited.

Along with assessing the law and order, he surveys the development projects on his visit. The administration of the Kashi Vishwanath temple was also quite impressed with Yogi Adityanath’s accomplishments as Chief Minister. Speaking to OpIndia, Sunil Verma, CEO of the temple administration, termed this record count as a government figure.

He stated that no records of who attended the temple and how frequently are kept by the temple administration. But, Yogi Adityanath has come to Kashi Vishwanath more than any other chief minister in history.

हृदय की धड़कन और ब्रह्मांड की आवाज…



काशी कभी थमती नहीं, कभी थकती नहीं, कभी रुकती नहीं, कभी डरती नहीं…



हर हर महादेव pic.twitter.com/4NRBVDUQgN — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) March 18, 2023

Yogi Adityanath’s two-day tour, according to the office of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was related to the prime minister’s scheduled visit to Varanasi. On March 24 of this month, PM Modi is expected to visit Varanasi.

CM Yogi also created a record by becoming the first chief minister to visit Kaal Bhairav Temple 100 times during his tenure as CM. Notably, Kaal Bhairav is called the ‘Kotwal of Kashi’.

He performed “aarti” and offered prayers at the temple on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also went to the Circuit House to examine the newly constructed building.

On Friday evening, after arriving in Varanasi, CM Yogi conducted an on-site inspection of the construction projects and delivered instructions to the officials.