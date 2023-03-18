On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a police complaint against a man named Alisher and his brother for sexually assaulting Alisher’s wife in the midst of her heavy pregnancy months. Alisher also allegedly sold her during her pregnancy to several customers for temporary sexual favours in exchange for money.

The Muslim woman has appealed to UP Yogi Adityanath for action in the matter and said that if she does not get justice, she will leave Islam and convert to Hinduism. The woman alleged that she was sexually exploited by her husband’s brother and many other men.

According to the reports, the incident is from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman reached the office of Muzaffarnagar SSP to file a complaint against her husband and demanded action against him. She mentioned in the complaint that she was mentally tortured and physically assaulted by her husband Alisher and his brother. The duo raped the woman during her pregnancy and also allowed other men to sexually exploit her in exchange for money.

◆ पीड़ित महिला ने कहा, “देवर और जेठ ने भी मेरा रेप किया है, पति पैसों के लिए गैर मर्दों से यौन शोषण कराता है”



◆ “योगी जी और मोदी जी मुझे इंसाफ दिलवाएं, इंसाफ़ नहीं मिला तो मैं इस्लाम धर्म छोड़कर हिंदू बन जाऊंगी” : महिला — News24 (@news24tvchannel) March 18, 2023

She also said that her husband used to abuse and assault her for refusing to sleep with other men. Reports mention that the woman filed a complaint against her husband at the local police station but was not paid attention to. After that, she reached the Muzaffarnagar SSP office with the complaint.

The woman accordingly has asked state CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi to look into the matter and has demanded justice. She further said that if the police do not take legal action against her husband, then she will leave Islam and convert to Hinduism. The Police have now registered the case and started investigating the matter based on the complaint.

As per the reports, the woman, a resident of Bijnaur in Afzalgad got married to Alisher, a resident of Kakrauli in Muzzafarnagar five years ago. Her husband Alisher is a quack doctor. Alisher and his brother have been mentally torturing and sexually harassing the woman since her marriage. They used to beat her if she refused. The torture crossed the limits when her husband started to invite other men to have sex with her for money, that too during her pregnancy. When she protested, her husband and brother-in-law attacked her with a knife and injured her neck and hand.

The 9-month pregnant woman met SP city Satyanarayan Singh and demanded justice in the case. She said that she would either commit suicide or convert her religion to Hinduism if she is not heard and assured justice. Commenting on the matter, Singh said that her complaint has been registered at the local police station and that investigation into the case is underway. He said that the woman has also complained of domestic violence and dowry against her in-laws.